Mourning in Vallerano, little Ismaele Serangeli dies at the age of 5 due to an illness at home: perhaps he had an allergic reaction

A sudden illness, a desperate rush to the hospital, but nothing helped save the little one’s life Ishmael Serangeli, a 5-year-old boy who died on the afternoon of Saturday 1 April. Attempts by doctors to save him turned out to be completely useless.

At the moment the whole community where the family lives and is very well known is trying to show nearness to all his loved ones, who have unfortunately suffered a mourning really heartbreaking.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the morning of Saturday 1st April. Precisely in the house where the little one lived, which is located in the municipality of Valleranoin Viterbo.

From what emerged, the little one began to feel very bad, perhaps due to one allergic reaction. The mother and father are immediately alarmed and that’s why they rushed him to the emergency room.

Upon little Ishmael’s arrival at the hospital, the doctors soon realized what his condition was despair. For this reason, after having subjected him to the first treatment of the case, they decided to transfer him to the ambulance, al Twins From Rome.

Mom went to that health facility, accompanied by mayor of its municipality. The doctors tried to do everything possible to save him, but in the afternoon the boy exhaled his last breath.

Messages of condolence for Ismaele Serangeli

The investigators to understand what happened, have decided to have the autopsy on the body, also to understand the exact cause that led to his death. They will only be there further investigations to shed light on the sad story.

The news spread very quickly in the community and as a result, there are many who wanted to write a thought for the little one and his loved ones. Among this is also that of the mayor Adelio Gregori, who wanted to inform everyone of the serious loss. In the post she wrote: