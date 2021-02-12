“The Covid-19 crisis will worsen the situation of child soldiers”, worried this Friday February 12 on franceinfo Jean Lieby, head of protection at the Unicef ​​office in South Sudan, on the occasion of the World Day against the use of child soldiers.

“To help these children, we need financial means which are unfortunately often absent at the present time. The health crisis has diverted the financial means which are given by the large donor countries towards the internal needs which are linked to the Covid. example in South Sudan, to reintegrate the 3,700 children that we have released, we need around 3.8 million euros. At the moment, we are short of 73% of this sum “, explained Jean Lieby.

“There are several thousand children conscripted into armed groups around the world. Here in South Sudan, we have documented 6,000 kidnappings of children by armed groups since 2013. It is also a widespread phenomenon in Syria. , in Congo, in the Central African Republic, in Somalia, in Afghanistan. Unicef ​​has developed a program to intervene and to allow these young girls and boys to be able to reintegrate. But all this takes two, three years, if this is no longer for the most serious cases. “

“It is important that the international community begins to prosecute these people who use children because often they leave after conflict without being prosecuted. To prosecute them would put them in the face of a fait accompli and help persuade these commanders and other leaders. group to no longer use children, knowing in advance that they will be prosecuted for that “, ended the protection officer at the Unicef ​​office in South Sudan.