From: Sonja Thomaser

The Butscha cemetery. In the city, many civilians were killed by torture or execution by the Russian army. © IMAGO/Celestino Arce

A Kyiv Independent documentary tells of three children killed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Kiev – In a new documentary called “Bullet Holes,” journalists from the… Kyiv Independent the story of three children killed by Russian troops Ukraine war Killed: 10-year-old Katerina Winarska, 12-year-old Vladislaw Mahdik and 15-year-old Michailo Ustianiwski. Loud Kyiv Independent All three were shot at close range by Russian soldiers.

Russian soldiers killed Winarska when they shot at her grandparents’ civilian car at a checkpoint in an occupied village in the Kharkiv region. A Russian bullet cost Mahdik his life, which also injured his older sister as the family tried to escape Russia to flee occupied territory in the Kiev region. And Ustianiwski, according to the documentary, was shot in the back because he was fleeing a Russian armored vehicle in his village in the Kherson region, which was also occupied by Russian forces.

The murderers got away with impunity and the children’s families were devastated, reports said Kyiv Independent. The relatives now demanded justice.

Ukraine War: Terror against civilians part of Russian military strategy

Nobel Peace Prize winner Oleksandra Matviychuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties – a Ukrainian watchdog agency that documents Russian war crimes – and also appears in the film, told the online magazine Politicothat Russia is deliberately using terror against civilians to break Ukraine’s resistance.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great horror and small moments of happiness View photo series

“This Crimes are committed in all regions and they move on. We are ready to prove this in court. Because it is time to break the cycle of impunity and cruelty that has become part of Russian culture,” Matviychuk said in the film Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine: Russia denies war crimes

According to Ukrainian prosecutors, the Russian army has killed more than 500 children in Ukraine since the invasion began in February 2022. Russia has repeatedly denied committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Moscow justifies its invasion of Ukraine by saying that it only invaded Ukraine to commit genocide, for example in Donbas. to prevent. People in Ukraine have long been angry about the allegations Moscow. “Can a state use false allegations of genocide as a pretext to destroy cities, bomb civilians and deporting children from their homes? Is this court powerless when the Genocide Convention is so cynically abused? The answer to these questions must be no,” Ukrainian representative Anton Korynevich said during recent hearings at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where Kiev is suing Russia for abusing the Genocide Convention.

Ukraine war: UN commission finds evidence of deliberate killings, torture and sexual violence

Kyiv in turn says that Russia’s war crimes in the Ukraine show signs of genocide. But the UN Commission of Inquiry has not yet found enough evidence to conclude that Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine.

“It’s a question of intent, the intent of the criminals, there must be a ‘need’ to destroy a particular group. And such annihilation must be physical or biological in nature, according to the Genocide Convention,” Erik Møse, chairman of the UN commission, said loudly Politico during a press conference in Kyiv.

However, evidence of intentional killings, torture, sexual violence, illegal renditions and deportations by Russian troops has already been found, the commission said in a statement.

Ukraine War: Public attention can ensure justice

Although officials find it difficult to prove Russian intent behind the killings of civilians, journalists believe that public attention to these crimes can help ensure justice.

“If we continue to document, if we continue to remember, if we continue to talk about these crimes, the Russians will pay,” said Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief of the Kyiv Independent. (Sonja Thomaser)