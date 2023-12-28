Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Press Split

Horrible incident at Christmas. A childish argument ends in a murder and an attempted murder in the US state of Florida.

Florida/Munich – The anticipation of the presents, unwrapping them with your loved ones. The highlight for many children and young people Christmas. However, on the afternoon of December 24th, a dispute over gifts escalated in the USA. And ended in a family tragedy.

Family dispute in the USA over Christmas presents escalates: brother shoots sister

According to local Sheriff Bob Gualtieri in Pinellas County, the family dispute began during a group shopping trip in the city of Largo Tampa Bay Times reported. As a result, Damarcus (14) was angry because his older brother Darcus (15) would probably get more gifts.

A dispute over Christmas presents escalated on December 24th in the USA. © Dean Pictures/Rene Traut/IMAGO

When we got home, the situation got worse. Damarcus suddenly pulled out a pistol in the kitchen and pointed it at his older brother, threatening to shoot him in the head. Abrielle Baldwin (23), the older sister, then tried to break up the argument while holding her eleven-month-old baby in her arms. But her brother was unstoppable.

14-year-old shoots his big sister – 15-year-old brother also opens fire

At 1:45 p.m. Damarcus shot his big sister. The bullet hit the mother of two's chest and lungs. Sheriff Gualtieri reported that the baby was not injured in her mother's arms. But that's not enough. Darcus was also carrying a gun. He opened fire on his brother, seriously wounding him.

The older sister died after her brother's attack and leaves behind a six-year-old son as well as her baby.

Children routinely carried the weapons – gun laws in the USA are not strict

Damarcus was charged with murder, child abuse and possession of a firearm as a minor. His older brother faces charges of attempted murder and tampering with evidence. According to the sheriff's office, the children routinely carried the weapons. The lax gun laws in the USA make this possible. (mg)