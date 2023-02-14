More than 120 thousand views of a video showing a child being sexually assaulted. A recommendation engine that suggests a user follow content related to exploited children. Users continually uploading abusive material, delays in removing it when detected, and friction with organizations that monitor it.

All this since Elon Musk declared at the end of November in a tweet that “eliminating child exploitation is priority number 1.”

Under Musk’s ownership, Ella Irwin, Twitter’s chief security officer, said she has been taking swift action to combat child sexual abuse material, which was prevalent on the site, as it is on most platforms, under the owners. previous.

“Twitter 2.0” will be different, Twitter said.

But a review by The New York Times found that images, commonly known as child pornography, persisted on the platform, including widely circulated material that authorities consider the easiest to detect and remove.

After Musk took the reins in October, Twitter removed or lost staff with expertise in the problem and failed to prevent the spread of abusive images previously identified by authorities, the review shows. Twitter also stopped paying for certain detection software considered key to its efforts.

Meanwhile, people on dark web forums talk about how Twitter remains a platform where they can easily find material while avoiding detection, according to transcripts of those forums from an anti-abuse group that monitors them.

“If you let the sewer rats in, you know the pestilence is coming,” said Julie Inman Grant, Australia’s online safety commissioner.

Irwin and others on Twitter said his efforts under Musk were paying off. During the first full month of the new ownership, the company suspended nearly 300,000 accounts for violating “child sexual exploitation” policies, 57 percent more than usual, the company said.

The effort accelerated in January, Twitter said, when it suspended 404,000 accounts. “Our recent approach is more aggressive,” the company stated in a series of tweets on February 1, saying it also cracked down on people searching for the exploitative material and reduced successful searches by 99 percent since December.

Irwin, in an interview, said the bulk of the bans involved accounts that interacted with the material or claimed to sell or distribute it, rather than those that posted it. She doesn’t dispute that child sexual abuse content is still openly available on the platform, saying that “we absolutely know that we’re still missing some things that we need to be able to detect better.”

She said Twitter was hiring employees and rolling out “new mechanisms” to combat the problem. “We have been working on this endlessly,” she said.

Criminals continue to trade tips on dark web forums about how to find the material on Twitter, reveal posts found by the Canadian Center for Child Protection, which helped identify exploitative material on Twitter for The Times.

Ryan Mac and Chang Che contributed reporting.

By: Michael H. Keller and Kate Conger