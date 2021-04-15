12 people have been arrested by the Policia Nacional across Spain for possessing and distributing obscene child sex abuse materials via the internet.

One of those detained was an Almeria women who sent sexual images of her daughter via an instant messaging app to a Barcelona man.

The United States Embassy in Madrid tipped off the Policia Nacional about the distribution of the images which were uncovered by America’s National Center for Missing and Exploited Minors

Specialist cyber officers tracked down the location of a dozen distributors in Spain.

Four people were arrested in the Barcelona area with two each in the Alicante, Almeria, and Madrid regions.

There were detentions as well in the Valladolid and Pontevedra areas.

Items seized by the police included 14 mobile phones: three laptops: nine hard drives: two tablets and 24 CD-Roms.

