The sad story of the 8-year-old girl, who was segregated at home by her grandparents and mother: she had never left

A truly heartbreaking story is the one that took place a few weeks ago in Germany. In an anonymous report, the police discovered that an entire family kept one 8 year old girl segregated at home. In reality, her father was convinced that the little girl lived in Italy.

An episode that is unbelievable, but which involved a little girl who unfortunately never had one relation with his other peers.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred in September, but the news has only emerged in the last few days. Precisely in a small municipality called Attendornin the Rhineland region.

It all started in 2015, when the father and mother, one year after his birth, decided to to divorce. The woman tried to sue for full custody of her daughter.

After a long legal struggle, the Judge gave theshared trust, but the man hasn’t heard from the baby since. His ex-wife had told him they were actually living in Italy.

However, almost 7 years into the story, a truly heartbreaking reality has emerged. The mother and grandparents held segregated in home.

The discovery of the 8-year-old girl locked in the house

The police found the little girl who was locked in a room of the house, through one report anonymous. Most likely a neighbor after seeing the child from a window, told everything to the police.

The child for all these years has never had intercourse with her peers, she has never seen a forest or the sea. Consequently it also has difficulty walking alone.

For years she never went to a kindergarten or school. Basically no one knew about the its existence. Italy has made it known that no member of that family has ever set foot in the country. The mother and both grandparents are accused of imprisonment of a minor. Meanwhile, the little girl is in a local hospital, waiting for a guardian to be appointed.