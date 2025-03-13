An increase in sedentary time from childhood is associated with an increase significant of the concentration of blood insulin. So light physical activity could reduce the risk of insulin excess and insulin resistance, according to a study conducted in collaboration between the universities of Bristol and Exeter (United Kingdom) and the University of the East of Finland, and published in the ‘Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism‘.

In depth

Based on data from Children of the 90s of the University of Bristol, the study included 792 children followed from 11 to 24 years of age. At the beginning, they dedicated an average of six hours per day to sedentary activitieswhich increased to nine hours per day during the follow -up. This increase in sedentary time was associated with continuously higher levels of insulin in fasting blood, especially among overweight and obesity young people, whose risk of insulin excess increased by 20 percent.

On the contrary, An average of light physical activity (LPA) of 3-4 hours daily throughout the follow-up decreased the risk of excess insulin by 20 percent. A higher LPA was also associated with lower insulin resistance.

Participation in moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) showed signs of insulin reduction, but to a much lesser extent. Previous results of the same cohort have related sedentary lifestyle with obesity, dyslipidemia, inflammation and premature vascular damage. Researchers have also observed a vicious circle of obesity and worsening of insulin resistance.

More details

Light physical activity is emerging as an effective approach to reverse the harmful effect of child sedentary lifestyle. However, it has not been examined before if prolonged exposure to LPA from childhood reduces excess glucose, insulin and insulin resistance. This is because only a few studies have repeatedly measured all these factors in a large population of healthy young people.

The current study is the greatest and longest follow -up study of the behavior of the movement measured with an accelerometer and glucose, insulin and insulin resistance in the world. The participants used accelerometers at the waist at 11, 15 and 24 years for 4 to 7 days and the glucose and insulin were measured in the ages of 15, 17 and 24. His fasting blood samples were also repeatedly measured to determine Colesterol attached to high density lipoproteins, low density lipoproteins, triglycerides and high sensitivity reactive protein C -reactive protein.

In the analyzes it was controlled blood pressure, heart rate, smoking, socioeconomic level and family history of cardiovascular diseases.

To take into account

“Calling things by name, our recent studies have identified Child sedentary lifestyling as a monster that threatens the young population worldwide, not thanks to the excessive use of the screen“, says the award -winning doctor and associate professor (teacher) of Clinical Epidemiology and Children’s Health at the University of the East of Finland, Andrew Agbaje.

“Sedentary lifestyle It should be recognized as one of the independent causes of the 21st century of excess insulin, fat obesity, high levels of lipids, inflammation and arterial stiffness“He adds.