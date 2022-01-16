The Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah launched an awareness campaign under the slogan “Let’s enjoy a safe winter”, in which it addresses the local community in general, and parents in particular, to raise awareness of child safety measures during winter trips and outdoor picnics, through its own accounts on the communication sites. social.

The campaign seeks to emphasize the importance of awareness of the dangers that children may be exposed to outside the home, while they are in vehicles, during trips, and in picnic areas, and the instructions to be followed to avoid these risks. To achieve its aspirations to raise a generation that enjoys physical and psychological integrity in a cohesive family.

The Child Safety Department, through its social media platforms, launched “safety guidelines on winter trips”, warning of wrong practices for children in vehicles, and presenting safety guidelines on trips (land and sea), in a smooth and easy way, that parents can follow to protect their children, and publish them And share it with their friends, to contribute to reducing the incidence of children’s accidents.

As part of the awareness campaign, the Child Safety Department worked to produce awareness videos to be broadcast on various social media channels, providing viewers with information about the required protection methods, the practices to be avoided, and ways to enhance public safety through image-enhanced illustrations.

Director of the Child Safety Department, Hanadi Al-Yafei, said, “In light of the appropriate atmosphere during this time of year, families accept to spend time outside the home on sea or land trips, so there is an increasing need to raise community awareness of mechanisms and guidelines for protecting children from dangers.” The awareness campaign provides preventive measures that preserve children and ensure their safety, explaining that the administration’s plans, initiatives and programs are compatible with social and school seasons, and changes in weather conditions.

Al Yafei added, “Despite the multiplicity and abundance of awareness-raising means, we still witness many wrong behaviors during external recreational trips, and some families still neglect their children while driving vehicles, and do not care about taking safety measures that protect young children, which results in accidents for children.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

