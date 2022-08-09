The Child Safety Department, affiliated to the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, stated the need to tighten parents’ control over their children while they are on the beaches and facilities that contain swimming pools and water games, to avoid the risks of drowning and suffocation during its “Safety First” campaign, which targeted 299 families on the beaches of the region. East of Sharjah.

For her part, Head of the Government Communication Department at the Prevention and Safety Authority in Sharjah, Zubaida Abdulaziz, confirmed that based on the authority’s vision and mission, which is to reach a safe society free from dangers, cooperation has been made with the Child Safety Department in the “Safety First” campaign, which targets children and their parents by raising their awareness of Risks of drowning in beaches, stressing that the authority has organized awareness programs in addition to inspecting centers and clubs in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Child Safety Department stated that its teams, in cooperation with its partners, carried out awareness field visits to the beach of Khorfakkan and were keen during the visits to meet children and families, as 140 families were targeted there, in addition to 52 families on the beaches of Kalba city and 107 families on the beaches of Dibba Al Hisn, through which awareness was raised for beachgoers. The precautionary measures and measures that must be followed to ensure the safety of their children on the beaches.

She noted that parents were discussed with the importance of providing safety requirements while on the beaches, in addition to the importance of providing a first aid kit. Awareness leaflets and entertainment gifts were also published with the aim of raising their awareness and preventing the most common accidents on the beaches during the summer period, stressing that she had conducted a survey. To parents during a number of visits, with the aim of measuring the extent to which parents are aware of the safety rules that must be followed when taking children to the beaches.

The guidelines for protecting children while swimming, which “child safety” stressed to parents to follow, included placing jackets for children who cannot swim before approaching the pool or beach instead of floats, and avoiding leaving the task of supervising children’s supervision on beaches or swimming pools to only one nanny. The guardian must also make sure that the worker or the nanny knows how to swim and to save the child in the event of drowning.

She stressed the need to avoid dehydration among children on the beaches due to high temperatures during the daytime and to drink sufficient quantities of water, and to avoid swimming on an empty stomach or immediately after eating, and to teach older brothers and sisters methods of observing younger children, and to educate them about the need to quickly call for help out loud. In the event of any accident, or if they cannot locate one of their siblings, put survival tools and equipment in a place near the swimming pool, and use sunscreens to avoid the risk of sunburn and strokes.

The “Child Safety” stressed that protecting children from any risks while on the beaches and facilities that contain swimming pools and water games is the responsibility of the parents in the first place, with the need to adhere to the instructions of the competent authorities that specify places that are not suitable for swimming, due to the high sea waves and sudden currents. .

It is noteworthy that the comprehensive “Their Safety First” campaign includes a wide range of specialized awareness programs implemented by the Child Safety Department throughout the year, and includes the various efforts of the Department to educate community members about safety measures that ensure their protection from the risks that children may be exposed to in different seasons of the year. .