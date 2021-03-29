The Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah reported that 72.3% of the families residing in the Emirate of Sharjah allow their children to use smartphones and smart devices, of which about 37.6% do not review what their children browse on the Internet, confirming that 73.4% believe that there is proportionality between The ages of their children, and the websites they visit.

This came in a study carried out by the Child Safety Department under the direction and support of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chair of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, under the title: “Community awareness of the safe use of the Internet and social networking sites by children from the point of view Parents in the city of Sharjah ».

The study aimed to explore the family’s awareness of child protection electronically, and to identify the forms of intervention that families practice to ensure the safe use of the Internet by children. It relied on a questionnaire of a sample of citizens and residents, consisting of 12 thousand and 344 families, and the actual participation rate of the original sample was 92% , Within a 14-month time frame, during 2018 and 2019.

The director of the Child Safety Department, Hanadi Saleh Al-Yafei, said, “The study is the first field research work in Sharjah that seeks to measure parents’ awareness indicators about the concepts of electronic security for children. Institutional strategies and developmental plans that support the family and the child and the growth and prosperity of society in order to achieve security and protection for all its members, especially children.

The figures and data obtained from the study revealed that 72.3% of respondents allow children to use smart phones and devices, 66% allow them to use the Internet, 23.5% allow them sometimes, while 10.4% do not allow their children to use the Internet.

The percentage of individuals who specify the websites that their children are allowed to browse by was 53.9%, while the percentage of the sample members who review what their children browse on the Internet was 62.39%, and the study indicated that, on the other hand, about 37.6% of the sample individuals do not review what they browse. Their children are on the Internet.

