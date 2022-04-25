Rescuers have found another victim of the accident with a Japanese tour boat on Saturday. The Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported Monday morning that one of the two missing children was involved. The rescuers retrieved the child unconscious from the icy sea, and took him to a hospital, where the death was determined a short time later.
