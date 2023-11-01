Parents said that they were exposed to accidents and traffic violations with large sums of money, over the past years, due to their being busy playing with their children inside vehicles, which caused them to be distracted and focused while driving, in addition to the children’s failure to sit in the designated seats or fasten their seat belts, or to engage in behaviors An innocent naughty act, such as opening the windows and sticking your hand or head out of them while driving.

While some advised following different ways to keep the child busy during the trip, a traffic expert stressed the family’s responsibility to raise the child from a young age to follow the correct behavior inside the vehicle, adhere to traffic safety standards, and make him aware of the dangers of not remaining calm and sitting in the correct place while driving.

Police reports stated that traffic agencies fined dozens of drivers over the past years because they allowed children to sit in the front seat of the vehicle, and because there were no seats designated for children.

Reports indicate that some children have been exposed to road accidents at the state level, resulting in injuries and deaths, due to them not sitting in the seats allocated to them, and their parents not adhering to safety and security procedures, in addition to some mothers carrying their infants in the front seats. Abu Adam said, “Although his children are committed to sitting in their designated seats, their quarrels and playing while driving usually cause him distraction and lack of concentration, which sometimes leads to him unintentionally swerving the vehicle, or forgetting the exit lane.” On the road, or suddenly using the brakes.

Abu Hamza stated that “a driving trip accompanied by children, especially young ones, is not without quarrels, screaming, or throwing toys between the children, but the matter becomes more complicated in the absence of the mother or the absence of another adult, accompanied by him, who can control the children’s actions during the drive.” Road Trip,” noting that “in general, the driver must focus on the road, so that his children are not the cause of accidents or serious traffic violations.”

He advised drivers that if necessary, they can stop in a safe place on both sides of the road, to meet their children’s requests or calm them down, and to ensure that they adhere to sitting in the designated seats and fastening their seat belts.

Fathers and mothers, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed that they faced difficulty with their stubborn children, by forcing them to keep their seatbelts on, or to sit in their designated seats, or not to do things that would distract their attention or concentration while driving on the road, while others said that they apply Various solutions have been found to reduce children’s quarrels inside the vehicle, such as installing video devices in the vehicle, so that the child is busy watching cartoons during the trip, or giving him a tablet or smart phone.

For his part, the traffic expert, Director General of the Saed Association for Reducing Traffic Accidents, Dr. Jamal Al-Amiri, told Emirates Today that the country’s Traffic Law of 2017, in its executive regulations, and in the fines schedule, was clear about the points that concern children. or children in the vehicle, and imposing strict violations to ensure the safety of children in the vehicle, including Article No. (49) which prohibits allowing a child aged ten or under or someone less than 145 cm tall to sit in the front seat of the vehicle, as well as Article No. 50 in the event that provision is not provided for Protective seats designated for children aged four years and under while they are in the vehicle. The law holds the vehicle driver responsible, and in the case of these two violations, a fine of 400 dirhams is imposed on him.

Al-Amiri added that the law also ensured the safety of children and students while they were inside the school bus, and during their boarding or alighting from it, in Articles 90 and 91, regarding the obligatory use of the “stop” lever by the bus driver, and the obligation of the vehicle driver to stop while watching the bus and the children boarding or They get off, and the Emirati legislator was keen to preserve the safety of children and children while they were traveling on various means of transportation.

Al-Amiri advised the parents of the importance of training and educating their children to adhere to the means of transportation, whether the vehicle, the bus, or any other, as the child grows up with the behavior his parents have accustomed him to. Therefore, the guardian’s keenness to accustom his children to setting a good example while driving the vehicle, or for the children to sit in the seat. The back is one of the most important necessities for traffic safety, and protecting children from the possibility of serious injury in the event of any traffic accident.

Al-Amiri stressed that passing basic information to the child regarding correct behavior inside the vehicle is the responsibility of the family in the first place, and a starting point for the children, in addition to teaching them the elements of traffic safety not only while they are inside the vehicle, but also while they are playing on the road or riding bicycles and electric bikes in the vehicle. Residential neighbourhoods, in addition to making them aware of various matters that may threaten their lives near traffic and while crossing the road, traffic safety is an integrated and indivisible system.

63% of parents find it difficult to concentrate while driving

Research conducted by Nissan Europe showed that six out of 10 European parents (63%) find it difficult to fully concentrate on the road while driving when their children misbehave in the car. What is even more worrying is that one out of three adults (29%) knows that less Safety behind the wheel due to this. Research conducted by the company in 2019 stated that, according to parents, distraction led to them looking away from the road and taking their hands off the steering wheel, or running a red light, or forgetting to use a turn signal, or sudden braking, or swerving into the adjacent lane, or even having to… Stop the car completely.