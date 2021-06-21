Child protection THL: More than half of children and young people placed outside the home have a psychiatric or neurodevelopmental disorder

According to the specialist researcher, child protection workers need an understanding of how to support the mental health of children and young people.

Domestic 62% of children placed outside have been diagnosed with a psychiatric or neurodevelopmental disorder during childhood, according to a study by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the University of Turku. The corresponding figure for other children was 18 percent.

The study examined the use of special care services for all children born in Finland in 1997 and investments in child protection outside the home before the age of 18.

“The results emphasize that child protection workers need a solid understanding of how to support the mental health of children and young people in their daily lives,” says THL’s specialist researcher. Antti Kääriälä in the bulletin.