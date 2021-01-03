No Result
Child protection There are families in Finland where children are shown propaganda videos from terrorist organizations: “The cat should be clearly taken to the table”

January 3, 2021
In Finland, for historical reasons, there is a difficult relationship between intervening in family matters due to parents’ ideology or political activities, says Elina Pekkarinen, the Ombudsman for Children.

Finns the return from Syria to the al-Hol camp has raised the issue of the welfare and upbringing of children in extremist families.

The protection police recently said they were concerned about the overgeneration of radical Islamism in Finland. According to Supo, the problem affects not only those returning from the camp but also some other families.

