Health, safety, physical and mental development, the right to leisure… In terms of child protection, the State’s shortcomings are numerous in the camps on the north of the coast. While international conventions and French law guarantee them, in principle, some protection, minors are faced, like adults, with the repression of foreigners at the border. “Nothing is put in place in terms of protection or support, the best interests of the child are not taken into account at all in the policies carried out “, denounces Clara Houin, of Project Play. On behalf of this Franco-British NGO, she wrote a report on the evictions carried out in this area and their consequences for children. Conclusion: “ France and the United Kingdom violate the international convention on the rights of the child in a deliberate and systematic way. “

In February 2019, the European Court of Human Rights condemned the French State for its failure to take care of a 12-year-old minor. The Court had said “ not convinced that the authorities (…) have done everything that could reasonably be expected of them to meet the obligation of care and protection ” young people living in a Calais slum. “The applicant thus lived for several months (…) in an environment totally unsuited to his condition as a child. “, had argued the judges.

Post-traumatic stress, anxiety and panic attacks

According to Arnaud Gabillat, volunteer for the Utopia 56 association in Grande-Synthe, many children live in these difficult conditions: “We meet between 20 and 40 new ones per day. Shelters arrive irregularly. “ The border towns being crossing points for exiles who seek to reach England, minors do not always accept the care to which they are entitled, when offered to them.“When they wish to be sheltered, they do not dare to go to the police stations to ask for it, traumatized by the violence “, specifies the activist.

This violence has harmful consequences for their development.“We see in some children post-traumatic stress, panic attacks and the anxiety of wanting to protect their family from expulsions “, explains Clara Houin. As with the reception of adults, associations deplore a withdrawal from public policies despite legal obligations:“Social assistance for children finds itself with a workload that is far too high compared to its reception capacities “, notes Arnaud Gabillat.