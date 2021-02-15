No Result
Child protection The Regional State Administrative Agency ordered the child welfare institution in Lohja to suspend its operations due to several serious shortcomings

February 15, 2021
Southern Finland The Regional State Administrative Agency has ordered Perhekoti Maailman Lapset Oy to suspend the operations of Lastenkoti Aurinkoinen in Lohja as of 1 March.

According to the Regional State Administrative Agency, several serious shortcomings have been identified in the department’s operations. For example, there have been shortcomings in the use of restrictive measures and parenting practices in accordance with the Child Welfare Act, and Customer Safety has been endangered, the Regional State Administrative Agency says in its release.

There are currently no children in the business unit.

