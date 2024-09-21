Child Protection | The foster child’s son became like a grandchild to the couple – When he was older, the boy started terrorizing his “grandparents”

Child protection|A man convicted of several violent crimes was ordered to have a restraining order.

The former a young boy from a foster home tormented his mother’s foster parents for years. The 20-year-old man’s aggressive and violent behavior led to the District Court of Varsinais-Suomi ordering the man a restraining order.

He must not approach his mother’s foster parents or otherwise contact them. He is also not allowed to follow the couple or observe them.

The retired couple has known their menace since he was born. The threater’s mother had been taken into custody when she was young, and the social authorities placed her in a foster family, where the girl lived for several years.

Later, the girl was transferred to an educational institution. However, he kept in regular contact with his foster parents

The former foster youth had a son in 2004. His former foster parents spent a lot of time with the boy.

Couple told the court that they encountered the first problems with the boy when he was 17 years old in the spring of 2022. Then, according to them, the boy was violent towards the couple’s husband. The boy damaged the couple’s property that same spring.

According to the court papers, the boy behaved aggressively elsewhere as well. As a minor, he received several convictions for violent crimes and crimes against the authorities.

For years, the boy lived in a state boarding school. In 2021, he ran away from there and was found in Turku.

When the special counselors of the school home were leaving to transport the boy back to the school home, he bit, hit and kicked the special counselors. One of them had to go on sick leave for several months due to the injuries he received from the situation.

A retired couple according to the restraining order application, the torment continued after the boy turned 18. Last year’s midsummer, an adult boy was violent towards the woman of the couple.

The man started milking money from the couple. He even sent requests for money every day.

When the couple no longer agreed to give money, the man’s requests turned into threats and blackmail. First, the man threatened to destroy the couple’s property. After that, he threatened numerous times to kill the couple.

The woman of the couple told the court that “living in fear has been terrible”. The husband of the couple, on the other hand, said that meeting the threatener was always scary, because they never knew what substances he had used.

A man born in 2004 received a four-month suspended sentence in June for assaulting special counselors at the school. The verdict is final.

The district court ordered the man to a one-year restraining order in September. Violation of it is punishable by fines or imprisonment for a maximum of one year.