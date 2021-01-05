Child protection The child had to live in a room where he had been exploited by an employee of a child welfare institution – the Deputy Ombudsman presents compensation to the child

The child was also isolated in a room where he had previously been the victim of a crime.

Deputy Ombudsman Maija Sakslin to provide compensation for a child who has been sexually exploited by an employee of a child welfare institution. The reason is the treatment of the child in the institution after the abuse.

A child born in 2003 fell victim to an employee of his child protection unit in the summer of 2017. After the incident, he said he did not consider the placement to be correct.

However, the child had to live against his will in the room where the abuse had taken place.

“The complainant said that he had to live for several months in the same room where the act took place and that he was later put in that room to calm down, which had caused the complainant anxiety,” the Deputy Ombudsman says in his decision.

Deputy Ombudsman according to the child did not feel that the support to deal with the incident would have been sufficient.

The victim had found the language use of the employees of the substitute care unit offensive, and had to ask for access to the toilet, for example. He said medication had been added against his will and the unit instructor had pressured him to give up the use of a lawyer to handle the case.

The child had also felt threatened by the placement moving further away from his mother. According to the complaint, he had not been allowed to attend school during the restrictions on his freedom of movement.

Deputy Ombudsman stated that the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child requires that the child be guaranteed special protection and support in foster care. However, the foster care unit and the investor community did not fully secure these rights for the child after the crime against him.

However, the surrogate maintenance unit and the investor community had acted appropriately to investigate the crime and bring the perpetrator to justice after the incident.

Out there have also been two other decisions on the subject.

In another decision, Sakslin found that the urgent placement of a child suspected of a crime outside the home to secure a pre-trial investigation was illegal.

The child had been placed in an emergency and his contact and freedom of movement had been restricted under police guidance during the pre-trial investigation. The police do not have the power to decide on child protection measures or to direct their implementation.

In the third In the decision, Sakslin, for its part, considered that the role of the representative of a minor child who came to Finland without a guardian as a quota refugee did not end completely after the child was taken into custody. In the case, the municipality had considered that the representative could no longer take care of the child’s affairs.

The Deputy Ombudsman suggested that the legislation should be clarified in the matter of the final decision. This is because the legislation is now open to interpretation. For the same reason, Sakslin did not consider the actions of the municipality that placed the child to be reprehensible.