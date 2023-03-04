Child Protection | The child forgot his mother tongue in the foster family – This started a vicious cycle that damaged the relationship between mother and child

The deputy ombudsman issued a notice to the welfare district and the social worker about long-lasting and serious neglect of child protection.

Child protection did not take care of the native English language skills of the child placed outside the home, which caused the child to become estranged from his mother. Now the welfare area pays the mother and child 10,000 euros.

The matter will be clarified by the deputy ombudsman of the parliament at the end of last year of the solution. The mother complained about the situation that had been going on for years with the help of a family worker.

Assistant Ombudsman Maija Sakslin states in its decision that the child and mother have been treated unlawfully, wrongly and inadequately in many ways in child protection. Due to the authorities’ actions, the child has become estranged from his mother.

Child was taken into care at the age of three. Until then, he had lived with his mother, who spoke mainly English.

The child was placed in a Finnish-speaking foster family. In the foster family, they tried to maintain the child’s language skills with the help of English language children’s programs. In addition, the other children in the family could speak English to him.

In the family, the child quickly learned the Finnish language and started using it when speaking.

The mother repeatedly asked her child for support in practicing her mother tongue so that communication with the child would go better. However, it was not organized. Contact between mother and child was also repeatedly restricted for various reasons. The situation continued for years.

Later, the continuation of custody was justified, among other things, by the fact that mother and child do not have a common language.

Scissors states in its decision that at no point has the child been offered English language teaching or any other opportunity to strengthen the mother tongue.

The child has had the opportunity to use his mother tongue in the rarely realized short meetings with his mother.

According to the social worker, the child has expressed that he wants to be Finnish and speak Finnish. The social worker has urged the mother to learn Finnish so that communication with the child would be easier.

According to Sakslin, it is understandable that a child placed in a Finnish-speaking family may feel that he wants to be Finnish. However, the child cannot understand the meaning of his own mother tongue and make a considered decision in terms of it.

Nevertheless, the child has the right to maintain, use and learn his mother tongue. The authority has an obligation to see to the realization of this right.

In child protection according to Sakslin, the child’s right to his own mother tongue and its importance for the development of the child and its identity have been ignored.

According to the decision, the seriousness of the neglect is emphasized by the fact that the lack of a common language was later considered one of the obstacles to family reunification.

“In fact, the complainant has not been given the opportunity to create a natural and close child-parent relationship, but at the same time, the thinness of the relationship has been used in the reasons for the decisions in a negative way for the complainant,” Sakslin states.

According to the decision, the authority has violated the child’s right to contact people close to him, protected in the Child Protection Act, the European Convention on Human Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Sakslin considers the neglect to be exceptionally serious and reprehensible: they continued for years, and the mother, who was in a vulnerable position, did not know the Finnish system very well and was dependent on the actions of the authorities. Sakslin points out that it was also one of the world’s dominant languages, so it would have been easy to organize teaching in different ways.

According to the deputy ombudsman, the seriousness of the situation is increased by the fact that the child also has a younger brother whose mother tongue is English. Due to neglect, even the siblings are unable to communicate in their mother tongue.

Serious the error has also occurred in actions limiting contact between the child and the mother, the decision states.

Contact has been limited the entire time the child has been in placement. However, the social worker has not made a written appealable decision on the matter.

Sakslin points out that the restriction interferes with the basic rights of the child and the parent. The mother has repeatedly demanded more interaction and the child for herself, but she has not had the opportunity to complain about the restrictive measures.

Limiting contact has partly weakened the child’s language skills.

In solution it is stated that the social worker has also neglected the planning of family reunification and the possibility of its realization. Sakslin issues a notice to the municipal corporation and the social worker.

From the beginning of 2023, matters of social work moved from municipalities and municipal associations to welfare areas. Based on Sakslin’s recommendation, the welfare area pays 10,000 euros as compensation to both the child and the mother.

In addition, Sakslin requests an explanation from the welfare area by the summer about what measures it will take to support the relationship between mother and child and to plan for family reunification.

The decision also states that the mother has filed a criminal complaint with the police. The matter is pending.