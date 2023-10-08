Statistical results issued by the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, which is represented by the branches of the cities of the Eastern Region (Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al-Hisn), indicated that the category of children topped the reports of those lacking social care received from the beginning of this year until the end of last August, which amounted to 2,517 reports. Most of them relate to neglect, family problems related to parental separation issues, vision problems, alimony and marital disputes.

The Director of the Branch Affairs Sector, Maryam Al Shamsi, confirmed to Emirates Today that most of the groups that are dealt with are children, the elderly, abused women, people of determination, mentally ill people, and those without social care, noting that the total number of reports that have been dealt with in the Eastern Region since the beginning of the year The current report, as of the end of last August, had reached 2,929 reports, including various categories of people without social care.

She explained that the reports were represented in 2,517 reports from the category of children, most of which were related to neglect or family problems, followed by reports related to women, which amounted to 288 reports, then the category of the elderly. The center recorded 81 reports, while 43 reports related to people of determination and the sick were dealt with. Psychologists.

Al Shamsi added that risk matrix procedures are applied in reports that determine the method of intervention and how to deal with them, in addition to following a policy for dealing with reports to ensure the protection of children with proactive steps in order to achieve the highest levels of protection by interviewing the parties and identifying the causes of the problems that lead to harm to the child. Or lack of social care from other cases.

She continued that the necessary protection procedures and measures are followed, and the problem is solved through guidance and guidance sessions, in addition to accompanying the child to the hospital to ensure his safety, and the abuser signing an arrest report and a violation and a pledge in the event of an assault on the child, while a child protection agreement is concluded with the caretaker. Pointing out that sometimes the child is presented to the Ishraqa Clinic to evaluate his psychological condition, ensure his safety, and subject him to behavior modification sessions or psychological follow-up as needed. She pointed out that there are mechanisms provided by the Center for submitting reports, such as the hotline 800700, which receives all types of reports and consultations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and at the state level. The Center also allows for the submission of a quick report, which is a feature available via an urgent voice message, in addition to the possibility of submitting a report. Via email, attaching supporting documents to the report, if any, or referral from official authorities and personal attendance at the Family and Child Center or one of the department’s branches.

Al Shamsi stated that after receiving the reports, work is being done to address them through coordination between the competent departments, field teams, and all relevant authorities through specialized teams that complement each other.

She pointed out that the department has allocated members of the Trustworthy Monitor Team, who provide a proactive service to enhance the protection of children and other groups. The members of the team can be a doctor, teacher, or educator, who monitor observations regarding children and report them if they are exposed to any abuse.

