The Director of the Child and Family Protection Center at the Sharjah Social Services Department, Kholoud Al Ali, stated that the center had received 1,208 communications from the beginning of this year until the end of last April, noting that the greatest danger to the child lies in the electronic programs and applications that pose a great danger to the child during use. Which exposes him to a number of ethical, moral and psychological problems that negatively affect him.

She stated that the process of promoting the helpline is carried out through the provision of awareness programs in public and private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah, as well as participation in events and events for children and festivals to introduce the services of the helpline. And the institutions concerned with child protection and care in the state.

She indicated during an event organized by the Center on the occasion of the International Day of Child Helplines, with the participation of a group of students of a basic education school, that the event aims to introduce children to their rights and inform them that their voices are heard by the various groups of society, and that they enjoy all the rights they deserve.

The children toured the center and learned about its departments and the role it plays in the field of child protection and care. They also learned easily about the activities offered to children, and they were also briefed on the mechanism for receiving communications through the helpline section.

“Al Ali” added: “We seek to have ambassadors for us in the various places where children gather, particularly in schools, so that they can contribute to educating their companions and friends about the center and the tasks entrusted to it, and most importantly informing them that the center is able to protect them from any harm they may encounter, so we decided to open The door for school students and parents to visit the center.

She stated that the child can communicate via the helpline easily by calling the number 800700, but most of the calls come from individuals surrounding the child, including teachers, friends of the family or relatives, especially one of the parents.

Kholoud Al Ali, the parents, called for the necessity of embracing their children and being careful to deal with them in ways that are far from violence, pressure and beatings.