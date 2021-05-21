Child protection Orphanage workers experience violence, but there is a culture of silence in the area: “If children’s distress were answered in time, I wouldn’t get in the way either”

Nearly half of the employees of child welfare institutions experience violence at work every year. The orphanage instructor tells how he was tried to be silenced at the risk of losing his job.

Punches, kicks and flying objects. I saw the orphanage instructor Aino describes the violence he faces at work. He does not appear in the story under his own name for fear of losing his job.

One situation of violence originated when the child and the counselor disagreed about the rules related to daily routines. In the incident, Aino says that he received a blow to his head that required urgent treatment.

Aino’s experiences are not exceptional. Forty-three percent of those working in child welfare institutions experience physical violence at work a few times a year.

This is evident from a recent report by the Finnish Federation for Child Welfare for the sake of the Child. One in five respondents experience violence on a monthly basis and 12 percent on a weekly basis. For some, the violence is daily.

Nearly half of the respondents have also experienced intimidation in their work by some means. Verbal intimidation is so common that only seven percent of respondents had not experienced it at all. In Aino’s everyday life, mental violence means barking, whipping, and “fuck me kill wolves” -style intimidation.

“There is constant mental violence, and you just have to accept it,” Aino says.

Social the facility supervisor is one of the occupational violence risk professions alongside the police, prison guard, and nurse. The social trade union Talentia was carrying out a study for the sake of the child, which mapped the working conditions of child welfare. The organization calls for zero tolerance for violence.

“The situation is not only alarming but shocking,” Talentia’s chairman Jenni Karsio says.

The Child Benefit study did not show any difference between private and public institutions in terms of the amount or response to violence. The majority of facilities are operated by private companies.

Combating violence is primarily the responsibility of the employer. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the employer must take care of the safety and health of employees at work. If there is a significant risk of violence at work, efforts must be made to prevent accidents in advance.

According to the Child Benefit Survey, nearly half of childcare workers feel that occupational safety and health policies have not been properly reviewed.

Similarly, half of those working in institutional care feel that training is not sufficient for situations of violence.

It is the employee’s responsibility to follow the employer’s instructions and take care of his or her own safety as well as that of other employees. He must also report the dangers of working conditions and seek to correct the risks to the best of his ability.

“ “If you try to speak in public, you’ll never get a job in the industry again. You can forget that. ”

The employer however, derogatory attitudes can make it difficult to eradicate violence. Aino has experience of it.

“You should have known where you were going. If you can’t stand this, then there’s a door, ”he describes the feedback he received.

In the most serious cases, discussion assistance is available to the employee. According to Aino, the employer still does not encourage talking about violence, so in many cases the situations go unaddressed.

“It feels like employees are branded weak and bad if you ask for conversational help.”

Expert in the development of working life for municipal employers Give the Flower is concerned about the allegations. He sees open communication and interaction as an important part of workplace risk management. He points out that, according to the law, the employee is also responsible for notifying the employer of any grievances he or she finds.

The flower emphasizes that making safety reports should be easy and encouraged. Efforts should also be made to process notifications in the workplace.

“There has been room for improvement in all of these. If the processing of the reports does not lead to anything, there may be an experience of indifference. ”

Ainon according to, there is a culture of silence in institutional child care. There can be no open debate on violence, as it seeks to silence workers – even at the risk of losing their jobs.

Aino has also experienced pressure from her employer. He believes the problem is simmering in other work communities as well, as he has heard similar pressure from several workers in the industry.

“If you try to speak in public, you’ll never get a job in the industry again. You can forget that, ”he describes his employer’s attitude.

Anna Kukka sees many sides to the question. While an employee’s personal experiences are not confidential information, he or she must be careful not to reveal sensitive matters to his or her client at the same time. This is especially pronounced in small localities where individuals are more easily identifiable.

In principle, problems should be solved within the work community. There must still be a societal debate on labor violence. It would therefore be good for workplaces to agree on how to engage in such a debate.

Aino says that the means of combating violence are in fact limited. The counselor should primarily seek to talk to the child so that the threat of violence does not escalate into action. In more serious situations, the child must be gripped by several adults. Employees have a high threshold to start using such tools.

In a life-threatening situation, the instructor has the right to defend himself.

“If you defend yourself and the client gets hurt, you get into a grater yourself. It scares me. ”

The lack of means and the culture of silence cause Aino to feel insecure. If there is no talk of problems, there will be no change in the insecurity of workers. What should be done about the threat of violence?

Talentia’s Jenni Karsio believes that occupational health and safety skills and supervision should be improved throughout the social sector. Municipalities should allocate more funds to child protection services, as they are responsible for organizing the services.

Additional resources would also be needed for occupational health and safety monitoring by regional government agencies and Valvira.

Municipal employers Anna Kukka underlines the implementation of safety instructions. The employer must consider violence as part of the hazard assessment, identify threats and address them. Employee training and ensuring the safety of the work environment are proactive factors.

“Non-violence and investing in it is a strategic decision in the workplace.”

Institutional care working conditions would also be improved if more workers were added to the sector and a reasonable staffing was achieved.

The reform of the Child Welfare Act, which is included in the government program, was in the opinion round until Thursday, May 20. The aim of the reform is to reduce the workload of child welfare social workers and thus strengthen the realization of children’s rights in child protection.

In the performance, demanding foster care units should have two employees per child. Currently, the number of employees is estimated to be at least 1.3 per child. Aino is cynical about promises to increase the number of people: the attractiveness of the sector is not enhanced by pay, which does not seem to match the workload.

“They are beautiful words on paper. Where would those social workers suddenly appear from? The work is so hard that money alone is not enough to motivate. ”

Aino works in a seven-bed orphanage, which according to the challenge classification should have four employees per shift. However, it is often the turn of one or two people, because there is not enough skilled labor.

“All residents need hospice care and a constant presence. It can be used to calculate how much is left for someone. ”

Read more: In March, HS told about the staff shortage and busy everyday life at the Helsinki orphanage, where not everyone has time to take care of them.

Curry emphasizes that children’s problems should be addressed at an early stage. He highlights the importance of school curators and psychologists as well as early childhood education. In addition to the school world, social and health services should work seamlessly together.

Aino agrees on the importance of early help. He makes it clear that he does not need stronger means of force to be used by employees.

“If the children’s distress were answered in time, I wouldn’t get in my mouth either.”

According to Karsio, incapacity for work due to mental health problems is common in the industry. Working in childcare facilities is both mentally and physically stressful. Aino feels that even with small everyday successes, many difficult moments can be forgiven.

“The other night, a young man took his evening activities on his own initiative for the first time in two years. It was a victory that replaced many terrible weeks. ”

The situation is contradictory for Aino, because despite her heavy daily life, she experiences affection for her clients. They are children who come from broken conditions.

Although Aino has only been in the industry for a few years, from time to time she is considering switching industries. After that, there would be one less caring adult in children’s lives.

“Would I be a deceptive adult in their life story myself?”