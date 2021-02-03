Child protection More people seeking to work with children will soon be able to review their criminal record, extending to short-term deputies.

The employee’s possible criminal background cannot be determined at this time if the employment relationship lasts less than three months.

Current more people seeking work with children will soon begin to review the possible criminal background if the bill prepared by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy materializes.

With the reform of the law, criminal background checks can also be carried out in short-term employment and service relationships.

Today, employers are required to review a possible criminal record against persons whose employment or service relationship with children lasts for at least three months in one year. It is also possible to demand a criminal record from those who want to volunteer.

According to a bill prepared by the Ministry, employers will in future also have the right to review the criminal background of those seeking employment and service relationships lasting less than three months.

The reform applies in particular to schools and kindergartens, but also to other work with children.

Earlier the employer has not had the right to demand a criminal record, for example in substitutions lasting a couple of months.

Especially in large cities, children have been able to work with a large number of deputies and other short-term workers whose possible criminal backgrounds could not be verified.

However, background checks are not becoming mandatory in short-term employment and employment, but are left to the discretion of the employer. In the case of longer-term employment, revisions will continue to be mandatory.

“This model takes into account the different needs of employers to investigate criminal backgrounds, even in short-term work situations, while avoiding the administrative burden of the investigation procedure,” says an advisory official from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. Päivi Kantanen.

The bill is due to proceed on Thursday for approval by the Council of State. After that, the proposal will be considered by Parliament. According to Kantanen, the reform could enter into force possibly later this spring.

In the draft law It has been estimated that with the reform of the law, approximately 20,000–25,000 more criminal background products could be applied for each year.

“However, it is very difficult to estimate the actual amount in advance,” says Kantanen.

It is estimated that more than 20,000 people work in the education sector alone every year on fixed-term contracts of less than three months.

In 2013, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy used a survey to find out how many employers would also find out about their criminal background in employment relationships lasting less than three months. At the time, about 65 percent of respondents were willing to find out their criminal background.

The criminal record shall include possible convictions for, inter alia, certain offenses against children, sexual offenses, violent offenses, trafficking in human beings and drug offenses.

Other possible crimes are not mentioned in the extract.

Nowadays less than one percent of criminal background reports show criminals seeking employment from the past.

In 2019, possible criminal backgrounds were investigated for at least three months from those seeking to work with a couple of children approximately 75,000 times.

About 70 cases revealed crimes. The most common were records of drug offenses, which were revealed 49. There were 17 violent crime records and seven sexual offense records.

Criminal backgrounds clarification can also have a deterrent effect. A person who has committed crimes may not apply for a job with a child because he or she knows he or she would not get a job because of a previous criminal conviction.

Finding out the criminal background of those working with children is only one way, among others, to prevent crimes against children, the consulting official Kantonen reminds.

“That alone is not enough. Work arrangements, work organization and personnel sizing are also important, ”says Kantanen.