Child protection Minister of Labor Haatainen believes that the possible criminal backgrounds of short-term employees seeking children will be widely reviewed

Concerns have been raised in kindergartens that the criminal backgrounds of short-term workers could not be verified.

Municipalities and other employers will begin to review the possible criminal backgrounds of short-term employees seeking to work with children extensively with the forthcoming amendment to the law, the Minister of Labor believes Tuula Haatainen (sd).

“This is a really important reform from a child protection perspective. The need has emerged in municipalities, such as kindergartens. The goal is to safeguard the children’s growth environment in all circumstances and to prevent situations in which the child could be exploited, ”says Haatainen.

On Thursday, the government decided to submit a bill to Parliament to review criminal backgrounds.

Nowadays employers must review the possible criminal record of persons whose employment or service relationship with children lasts for at least three months in one year. It is also possible to demand a criminal record from those who want to volunteer.

According to the bill, in the future employers will also have the right to check the criminal backgrounds of those seeking employment and service relationships lasting less than three months.

According to Haatainen, for example, kindergartens have raised concerns that it has not been possible to check the possible criminal backgrounds of short-term employees before.

In addition to the employment relationship, with the amendment to the law, it is also possible to find out, among other things, before civil service and work trial, if a person works with minors.

Criminal background checks are not becoming mandatory in short-term employment relationships, but are left to the discretion of the employer. In the case of longer-term employment, revisions will continue to be mandatory.

Minister of Labor according to the field, there has been a message that there is a need for reform. He believes the greatest need is in early childhood education.

“There are the largest volumes. However, the reform applies to all employers. I believe that possible criminal backgrounds will be reviewed extensively, ”says Haatainen.

The criminal record shall include possible convictions for, inter alia, certain offenses against children, sexual offenses, violent offenses, trafficking in human beings and drug offenses.

Other possible crimes are not mentioned in the extract.

The employee must apply for a criminal record from the Legal Register Center. The extract is valid for six months. It costs 12 euros.

The law reform is due to enter into force after parliamentary consideration this spring.