Child Protection | Joonatan Ikonen, 21, still hasn’t dealt with his childhood traumas – Child protection aftercare operations will be expensive, the expert believes

The age limit for child welfare aftercare was raised in 2020, but now the age limit is being lowered. Industry professionals consider the change to be short-sighted and unfounded.

The kitchen there is an Artek poster on the wall, Iittala dishes in the cupboards and a statue of a smiling boy on the bookshelf in the bedroom. Everywhere is clean.

Joonatan Ikonen home in Vantaa looks from the outside as if the resident’s affairs are somehow in order. The image is correct.

“Sounds good,” says Ikonen.

It’s a small miracle, because there is no cheering in the starting points of Ikonen’s life.

When Ikonen was 7 years old, he was taken into custody for the first time. Then he lived in an institution for a while.

At the time of the next emergency placement, Ikonen was 12 years old. The first family was a temporary crisis family, he stayed with the second one.

When Ikonen moved out on his own at the age of 17, he became a client of child welfare aftercare. Aftercare is the clientship of child protection that continues after the end of foster care or prolonged outpatient care.

Now Ikonen is 21 years old, which means he should have the right to aftercare for another four years. At the moment, however, there is no complete certainty about this.

Joonatan Ikonen received a smiling boy statue in the sixth grade at the same time when he was urgently placed in a crisis family.

The age limit for aftercare is being reduced by two years from the current age of 25. The goal has been recorded Petteri Orpon (kok) to the government’s program, and the preparation of the law amendment has already been started in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

What makes the situation special is that the age limit was last raised at the beginning of 2020. Previously, the age limit for aftercare was 21 years.

The sudden change has raised concerns among child protection experts, but also among the young people who will be affected by the change.

When Ikonen moved into his first own apartment, in addition to the previous foster family, an aftercare foster family, an aftercare social worker and an aftercare counselor were named to him.

“The support of foster families and social workers was very important then. They supported me in maintaining my daily routine, asked for news and were interested in how I was doing,” says Ikonen.

You also got support for everyday things, from writing job and support applications to cleaning the floor drain and shopping trips. In meetings arranged with the social worker, it was possible to verify whether Ikonen had eaten and slept enough or remembered to do laundry.

Perhaps the most important thing, however, was the pouring of faith in the future.

“It has taken me a while to understand that I can really do things and that I am quite smart and can do well in my studies. I have received a lot of encouragement.”

In practice, the task of aftercare is therefore to replace the kind of support that most young people receive from their parents when they become independent.

Joonatan Ikonen moved from Tampere to Vantaa last winter. He is originally from Vantaa, where he keeps in touch with his relatives.

Often Clients of child welfare foster care clearly need help more and for longer than young people who have grown up in safe families all their lives, says SOS Children’s Village Quality Director Tove Lönnqvist.

He has worked in the field for 25 years and was involved in driving the raising of the age limit for aftercare.

“In cohort studies, it has been found that the future prospects of clients of child welfare foster care are significantly worse than those of others in the same age group.”

The risk of exclusion is particularly high up to the age of 25. Research has shown that aftercare lasting a few years is not enough if the young person wants to be integrated into society.

“The reasons behind taking into care often mean that the child has not been able to develop according to the age level,” says Lönnqvist.

Rehabilitation from traumatic experiences is often still in progress, when you have to move from the place of placement to your own. In addition, the fact that the child has been taken into care almost always means insufficient support networks. Building decent ones takes time.

Becoming independent is often a different process for clients of child welfare foster care than for many other young people.

Over asked in July Minister of Social Affairs and Health From Kaisa Juuso (ps) reasons for calculating the age limit.

According to Juuso, it’s a cost-saving measure. The number of aftercare customers over the age of 18 has increased by several thousand since 2020. In 2022, according to Statistics Finland, there were 10,365 of them, while in 2020 the corresponding number was 6,929.

The Ministry of Finance has estimated that the cuts will save 12 million euros in 2024 and 24 million euros per year in the coming years.

Minister Juuso does not consider it justified that child protection is extended for seven years after reaching the age of majority. According to him, the money should be allocated to preventive services for children.

Lönnqvist does not believe that the cuts will bring savings. Organizing aftercare costs money, but surgeries may be many times more expensive for society.

“From a professional’s point of view, this decision is very confusing. The change is made without having evaluated its effects, while several working groups are working on the development of the content of aftercare.”

When the decision to raise the age limit was made on the basis of many years of research and investigation work, it now seems that all previous research has been ignored.

You can of course ask what the significance of two years is. However, it is difficult to find out, since there was not enough time to gather information about the effects of the previous age limit.

Age limit does not mean that all young people will automatically continue as aftercare customers until they turn 25, Lönnqvist reminds. It is more typical to not want support, even if there is a need for it.

In particular, young people in the most difficult situations do not pay attention to aftercare in the first years.

“The longing for freedom at that stage is so strong. It can easily happen that a year or two goes by quickly and we think that we don’t need any help. It may take time to be ready to receive help,” Lönnqvist says.

No one gets “extra” help either. After-sales service can be suspended if there is no need for it.

Joonatan Ikonen works as an SOS Children’s Village developer.

For example, Ikonen stated last winter that he can do well on his own. He was 20 years old at the time.

“The decision was made together with the social worker and the aftercare worker. It was established that I do not currently have an acute need for help.”

However, the right to aftercare is still valid. It is important to Ikonen.

“I know, for example, that the traumatic events underlying my investment may at some point surface and affect life. I haven’t dealt with them yet, but I know that at some point I have to go through them.”

Is true, that spending money on preventive services might shorten the need for aftercare.

According to Lönnqvist, all professionals in the field agree that more resources are needed for children.

“However, it does not help the current customers of aftercare at all. You can also think about whether this is the customer group from which the money should be transferred,” says Lönnqvist.

According to the statistics of the Institute of Health and Welfare, the number of people taken into care has increased in the 15–16-year-old age group. They will likely need aftercare services for longer.

In child welfare, one of the goals is to build social networks for the future. Joonatan Ikonen says that he has always been able to decide for himself who to contact.

An icon has been lucky, because he found a suitable foster family at a fairly early stage.

In practice, it meant that he had many years left to live a balanced and safe everyday life before becoming independent. Time to think about who you are and what you want to do. It was difficult at first.

“In my biological family, all energy went into survival. Before the placement, I had not been noticed, and I had to get used to it at first. Only after that I started to think about what kind of things I like.”

These days, at least, reading, swimming and walking in nature are such things.

Ikonen considers himself a kind person. He wants other people to feel good around him.

Ikonen has also figured out what he will be when he grows up.

“I will start my nursing studies in a week. The start of studies is exciting, but in a good way.”