Child protection Interior Minister Ohisalo worried about information that the police would charge child protection for official assistance in the future

October 1, 2020
Ohisalo said on Twitter that he has given an urgent mandate to get the matter fixed quickly.

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (vihr) is concerned at reports that the police are starting to charge for, among other things, child protection official assistance. He says on Twitter that he has given an urgent mandate to get the matter fixed quickly.

He refers to feedback from the child protection field and municipalities on billing.

Yle reported today that the police will start charging for some of the official assistance they provide to other authorities or individuals. The police send an invoice for official assistance needed by, for example, child protection authorities or a veterinarian, but tasks related to mental health patients or seizures are free of charge.

Yle says that the police payment regulation has been in force since 1994, but the income stream from official assistance provided is almost round zero. Police Inspector of the Police Board Konsta Arvelin according to him, so far only individual invoices have been sent from the police.

