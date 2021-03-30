Child protection Helsinki intends to hire more employees for child protection – the salary of a social worker has been raised to approximately EUR 3,600

For example, a senior social worker and six social workers are sought for outpatient child protection, whose duties include, for example, taking care of urgent investments. Quantitatively, most new employees are sought for disability work.

Helsinki wants to hire almost 50 new employees in child protection, health and substance abuse services, disability work and care services. Most of the places applied for are for social workers and social counselors. The city government approved the creation of posts at its meeting on Monday.

For example, a leading social worker and six social workers, for example, are responsible for outpatient child welfare care. Two Child Neurologists, five Child Psychiatrists and a Youth Center doctor, among others, are being applied to the Child Psychiatric Unit of Health and Substance Services.

Quantitatively, most new employees are sought for disability work. For example, 13 social workers are being applied for social guidance for families with children, and in addition to this, several social workers are being applied for.

Tasks salaries vary by job. The minimum wage is for social workers, about 2,550 euros per month. The salaries of social workers range from around € 3,400 to around € 3,650, depending on the service entity in which they work. The city has recently raised the wages of social workers.

The salary of the child welfare social workers sought is EUR 3,643.93 per month. The salaries of a child psychiatrist and a child neurologist are about 5,380 euros a month.

In 2019 in Helsinki almost doubled number of childcare aftercare workers. Child protection resources are an eternity issue that has once again been raised by the Koskela homicide.

Read more: The events in Koskela turn our eyes to unsustainable grief: Finland is failing to protect children

For example, the development manager of Save the Children Finland Tove Lännqvist and Director of Service Operations Anu Lehto wrote In its opinion of 25 March, the situation in which the availability and permanence of staff have deteriorated significantly has been going on nationwide for many years. The city’s new recruitments will not address this problem, as new posts will be created for child protection in outpatient care.

The purpose of outpatient care is to work with the child and his or her parents or guardians and to identify problems so that there is no need to end up in foster care or foster care such as an orphanage. The outpatient child welfare social worker is currently a client in Helsinki average 35 children.

Director of Child Welfare in Helsinki Saila Nummikoski said HS said in November that although the need for child protection services has increased in Helsinki, he still thinks that child protection resources in the capital are reasonably good.

Child welfare workers have persevered in highlighting the undersizing of child welfare. One example of this is the 1,000 names launched in 2017 –address, with which social workers seek to influence politicians to make the number of child protection clients more reasonable. The address was signed by more than 3,500 people.