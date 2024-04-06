Child Protection | Experts: We need a separate place for very violent children

In Finland, there are children and young people who behave violently, for whom there is no place in the current system, experts say.

To Finland there is an urgent need for child protection units for very violent children and young people, where they would also receive psychiatric treatment provided by university hospitals and be able to go to school.

This is the opinion of the Commissioner for Children Elina Pekkarinen and Husi's line director of child psychiatry Leena Repokari. According to them, the entire child welfare field and child psychiatrists around Finland have been of the same opinion for years.

“These kinds of children are united by the destructiveness of their behavior, which is aimed either at themselves or at others,” says Pekkarinen.

“However, they do not necessarily have any specific mental disorder that could be treated with medication, for example. Violent behavior is typically a complex reaction to unreasonable circumstances and cannot be treated in a hospital ward. These children need permanence and a home.”

Junior and youth violence has become public again with the school shooting in Vantaa.

Situations of violence in Finnish schools are increased since 2015, and especially the acts of violence committed by people under the age of 15 are at record highs.

On Wednesday, April 3, people brought candles in front of the Viertola school in memory of the child who died.

Pekkarinen and Repokari say that they have been talking for at least ten years about the fact that there are children and young people in Finland who cannot find a place in the system.

“They are so demanding that they cannot be at home, and ordinary children's homes cannot cope with them. When placed in a regular school, these children and young people easily mess up the class,” says Pekkarinen.

According to him, these young people are few, but they also have a high risk of drifting into crime and drugs.

A child or, according to Repokar, a young person's violence can manifest itself in many ways.

A child may break things or lose his temper quickly and punch another. He may still regret his action later.

At more severe levels, the child's violence is deliberate and instrumental, and is accompanied by emotional coldness. A young person may feel that he has been wronged and use that to justify acts of violence.

“A child can seek benefits for himself by committing acts of violence. He can think about how to cause the most destruction, and the idea of ​​revenge is often in the background,” Repokari describes.

He emphasizes that the underlying causes are very complex and varied: trauma, developmental disorders, factors related to the personality or growing environment, perceived violence or neglect.

Repokari emphasizes that violent behavior is not a symptom but a phenomenon. Most children and young people do not behave violently, even if they are mistreated.

Even so, violent children have the right to treatment, care and safety.

“There is a gap in the current child protection system for children who commit extreme acts. They don't want to be seen. It is not believed that they exist.”

As a solution Pekkarinen and Repokari envision child protection hybrid units that would specialize specifically in violently behaving children and young people.

For example, the intensive care unit run by the Rinnekotisäätiö in Helsinki serves as a certain example. It is a children's home, the operation of which is combined with Husi's child psychiatry.

The unit has a psychologist, a neuropsychologist, a nurse and a doctor. In addition, the building houses a hospital school maintained by the city of Helsinki.

According to Repokar, the unit's results have been really good, but it is not intended to be a home for seriously violent young people. There would be significantly more arrivals than what the unit can handle.

“The key word in the hybrid unit for violent children and youth would be permanence,” Pekkarinen emphasizes.

Commissioner for Children's Affairs Elina Pekkarinen emphasizes that in the current system, the background of children and young people with difficult symptoms and violence is often found in many different foster care places and wards, for example in a hospital. Constant changes do not promote rehabilitation.

He says that nowadays it is very typical that young people with violent or otherwise severe symptoms have to constantly change places of foster care. There will be varying periods in the hospital or special care wards.

“Everyone can think for themselves how it would feel if someone always entered their home and told them that now we are going to another city. It is very difficult to rehabilitate in such a situation.”

Even child protection units don't always want these children if they don't have enough staff or skills.

Both Repokari and Pekkarinen underline that establishing hybrid units is not easy. It would be possible to establish them in connection with the current child protection institutions, but the operating culture should be carefully built into one where violence is not feared and one learns to deal with it.

“Now we need political will and action,” says Pekkarinen.

The Child Protection Act should possibly be amended so that the activities of the child or young person could be safely restricted within the unit and it would be possible to gradually relax the restrictions.

According to the current law, for example, a child's movement outside the orphanage can only be restricted by a separate decision.

According to Repokar, the units would demand “a lot” from the staff, because violent children might provoke harsh discipline and measures in adults. The staff would have to be competent and the employees should not change frequently.

“The fate of violent children is often harsh, and it gets under the skin of caregivers. Work guidance and strong support from colleagues would be very important,” Repokari says.