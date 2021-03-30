Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Child protection “Children are not afraid to leave each other when they know that something would happen” – Employees of the Helsinki Orphanage talk about everyday life where not everyone has time to take care of

by admin
March 30, 2021
in World
0

According to the orphanage workers interviewed by HS, the statutory staffing requirements are not enough. Children’s rights are not being realized and workers can’t stand it, they say.

Which a week of hurting violence.

The worst part is that an aggressive child has to be caught by more employees – so that the child does not hurt himself.

Children and young people are experiencing more violent symptoms than before, but there are too few pairs of hands. Not everyone has enough time to consider.

