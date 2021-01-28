A law will improve the reception of children from Social Assistance to Children (ASE), promised, Thursday, January 30, Adrien Taquet, Secretary of State for Children and Families. Scheduled to come into force at the start of 2022, it plans to ban hotel placement, the setting of a mandatory supervision rate and the creation of a national file of approvals for host families. At 18, young people leaving ASE will be offered support through a local mission and an allowance of 500 euros per month. An annual control of the action of the departments in matters of child protection is also planned. These measures respond to the controversy arising from the dissemination this week of a critical report from the General Inspectorate of Social Affairs (Igas) and an investigation by Exhibits. This law marks a step forward, but does not address the question of the funds necessary to open places in adapted homes and to hire social workers. C. B.