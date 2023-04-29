Child Protection | A 14-year-old girl “stumbled around” and ended up in older men’s apartments – “It was like I had an obligation to have sex”

A teenage girl who ran away from child welfare spent time with older men and faced drugs and abuse. Now he is an adult and hopes that young people in the same situation would be consulted before it is too late.

Cloth at the age of 14, he had already run away from the child protection institution many times, often with another young person. One accommodation was the apartment of another teenager’s adult male friend and his friends.

Liina says that at that time she blindly believed in people and that there were good guys around who would take care of her. As a minor, he didn’t even think about the risks.

“For example, I had sex with older men because I was allowed to stay in their apartment,” says Liina.

“I only realized later that it was abuse from these men. I didn’t realize at the time what kind of things I was playing with.”

Now Liina, already an adult, talks about things from years ago under a changed name due to the sensitivity of the topic.

He felt that he had no right or means to refuse sex while spending time in other people’s apartments. He was in a subordinate position and saw sex as a return service.

“I thought it was normal and natural that when I was there, I kind of had an obligation to have sex.”

The situations also involved a lot of social pressure. Liina wanted to be accepted and liked.

Cloth had ended up as a client of child protection as a teenager. After that, he spent years in a cycle that included child welfare facilities and runaways.

Liina says that she was broken and lost and her symptoms and cries for help were not taken seriously.

In addition, intoxicants entered Liina’s life: alcohol and later drugs.

At first he was away from the institution only for a few nights at a time, but eventually for about a month at the most. Running away had become a habit.

Case is not exceptional. Running away from child welfare institutions is so common that the phenomenon has been given a name: beating.

Specialist Milja Kaijanen child protection development association Pesäpuu ry’s Hatkassa project says that thousands of hacks occur in Finland every year. However, there is no information on the exact number of cases, because in Finland there is no systematic number of young people who are involved in the fight.

“One young person may hit many times, so it can be said that hundreds of young people are missing out on foster care every year.”

In addition, there are more young people than before as clients of foster care, so beatings have probably increased, Kaijanen estimates.

The information is based on what was published in March to the report of the Hatkassa projectwhich received responses from more than 2,000 people: young people who were involved in the fight, their relatives, child protection and social workers, and police officers.

Thousands of strikes take place in Finland every year, says special expert Milja Kaijanen.

A cloth escape trips were dangerous in many ways. For example, he spent his time with men decades older in apartments where drugs were used or sold.

Among other things, Liina has been deliberately offered such a large amount of drugs that she went into an unconscious state.

“I have woken up from the apartment naked and with someone on top of me.”

Even at that time, Liina did not understand that the men’s actions were wrong and that she could have told the police about what she experienced. For a long time he tried to act as if things had never happened.

“It wasn’t until later that I caught up with life again that everything came to the surface. I have dealt with the issues later with professionals and started to understand what happened.”

Hatkassa project according to the report, a significant proportion of young people become victims of crimes when they are in trouble and are even in danger of their lives.

According to the report, there are many people who accommodate Hatkan youth. Accommodation and hiding of young people often involves sexual exploitation, paid sex or pressure to commit crimes. Sexual abuse against boys remains in the dark even more than that against girls.

According to the professionals consulted for the report, there are adults who even actively use social media to entice young people to leave child welfare institutions in order to benefit from the young person’s position – and at least some of the young people take the bait easily.

According to the report, young people who are in trouble are also easy prey for criminals and gangs.

“ “This does not seem to be of sufficient interest to the authorities.”

An explanation on the basis of this, however, young people are not actively sought out nowadays.

“They should be seen as children in tangible danger and as missing, but this does not seem to be of sufficient interest to the authorities. At the moment, young people who have disappeared from foster care are not seen to be in danger, says Milja Kaijanen.

According to the report, young people with a foster care background find themselves in an unequal position compared to those who live with their birth family.

A child who has run away from the foster care of Child Protection is usually not reported missing. If, instead, the young person leaves his birth family, he is counted as a missing child and different parties are activated.

“Regarding those who disappear from foster care, the authorities’ concern is not as great,” says Kaijanen.

In practice, therefore, the police do not actively search for young people who are involved in a crime if, for example, they are not suspected of a crime or they are not facing an acute danger to life and health.

KAIJANEN says that according to the law, finding a young person who is in trouble is primarily the task of a foster care place, but child welfare institutions have not directed enough resources to search tasks.

“Based on the report, neither the police nor social work have enough resources to carry out the search or to support it.”

According to the report, the search is also difficult because professionals consider their means of intervention insufficient and are frustrated by repeated attacks.

They may also not fully understand the real risks and possible harmful consequences of hitting.

Cloth wishes there were safe adults in his life who would have listened and taken an interest in what had happened in the fight. During his hat years, he says that he quickly lost the feeling that he is valuable as a person.

When Liina returned to the institution from her ragtag trips, exact limits and prohibitions were set for her. However, the safe adults didn’t really try to engage him in conversation.

“I rebelled against rules, adults and society. The procedure was that I was punished with blows. It didn’t help, the hatred towards adults only grew. I wasn’t asked how I was. Instead, they said, ‘You did that again’.”

In foster care it is easy to think that a young person’s problems are solved by restricting freedom of movement or contact. However, the restrictions can even cause a vicious circle, special expert Kaijanen estimates.

“Going to Hatka can become an option for a young person if he feels that there is no contact with other people in foster care and that close relationships are limited. Hitting can also be a way of communicating to an adult that everything is not well.”

Although young people must have limits and adults must have ways to intervene in their behavior, simply keeping young people in an institution without other work with them is short-sighted, says Kaijanen.

According to him, more attention should be paid to the fact that children and young people feel valued in foster care. The things that happened during the trip to Hatkare are rarely discussed after returning to foster care.

Based on the report, there is also no attempt to find out the root causes of beatings, even though it could help prevent the phenomenon.

“Young people hope that they would be hugged or that they would be able to go to a night village. How is foster care such a special environment that it is not possible to offer such vital things there?”

The police according to the report, the sexual abuse experienced by young people in Hatka or being a victim of other types of crimes only rarely leads to a criminal report.

Liina believes that talking to the police is prevented by, among other things, a feeling of shame.

“You don’t necessarily want to face or become aware of things, but they are buried somewhere. It might be easier to think that I would have been at least half involved in the events myself.”

Most important as adults, he mentions the preventive work the police do with young people. The threshold to talk to the police can be lowered if the police, as it were, get a face and make contact with young people.

According to Liina, for example, youth workers are in a key position.

“It would be important to have a genuine discussion without any power structure. It’s a very different starting point, whether you’re talking to an authority or a person who is unable to take further action on the matter.”

Cloth reminds that even in Finland there are many people who exploit minors in various ways.

Often these people are aware of the vulnerability of minors and the fact that if the young person is drunk, the perpetrator is unlikely to face any consequences.

“If nobody talks about the events and they don’t become police cases, it gives the abusers the impression that this is how it can work and that they are not held accountable for their actions.”