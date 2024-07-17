Victor Florencio, known in the world of esotericism as “Child Prodigy”, gained recognition as an astrologer thanks to his accurate predictions and his connections with prominent figures in the political and entertainment worlds. He prepares detailed horoscopes for each zodiac sign on a daily basis. Here are our predictions for Wednesday, July 17.

According to the criteria of

From a very young age, Florencio showed an inclination towards the paranormal, which marked the beginning of his career in astrology. His accurate predictions earned him a solid reputation as a psychic in the U.S.Florencio’s talent for the mystical has deep family roots; his grandmother, Petronila Tiburcio, a respected mambo priestess, guided him in his first steps on the spiritual path.

This Dominican astrologer and psychic counselor, also an expert in tarot reading, spreads his knowledge through his website “Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticism“. On this virtual platform, in addition to offering predictions, it deals with topics such as spiritual protection practices, advises on matters of the soul and predicts the lives of famous people.

Aries

You will discover inner truths about love. Pay attention to these revelations, as they will guide you toward more authentic and passionate relationships.

Taurus

Positive developments in inheritance or real estate matters. Personally, value the importance your partner gives you in order to achieve complete surrender.

Gemini

Your eloquence and kindness will reach exceptional levels. Take advantage of these skills to improve your interpersonal relationships.

Cancer

You will enjoy your daily activities more. Your efforts will be rewarded, increasing your efficiency and personal satisfaction.

Leo

Your talent will shine brightly, attracting admiration. Get ready to stand out thanks to your creativity and charisma.

Today’s horoscope: predictions for each zodiac sign this Wednesday. Photo:iStock Share

Virgo

You will experience an eye-opening introspective journey. Pay attention to your dreams, as they could carry important messages.

Pound

It’s a good time to socialize. Organize activities with friends and enjoy happy moments in company.

Scorpio

Your economy will improve significantly. Keep an eye out for a possible financial collaboration that could boost your ambitions.

Sagittarius

Choose projects that you are passionate about. Trust your intuition and let your adventurous spirit guide you to success.

Capricorn

He has overcome emotional difficulties, gaining wisdom. Now you can be a guide for others, sharing your experiences.

Aquarium

New social connections will bring you joy. These interactions will revitalize your projects and motivate you.

Pisces

Your good performance is being noticed. Get ready for recognition and new opportunities. It’s your time to shine.