Aries

The eclipse will encourage you to be more understanding, fostering peace and dissolving differences. Move with sensitivity and promote unity through service to others. Correcting small mistakes will be healing.

Taurus

Your empathy and tact will open new doors and create valuable social ties. Your humanitarian ideals will be present. Strive for the common good. Integrate with simplicity and humility to improve your connections.

Gemini

Today, prioritize the human factor in your professional life, even if it involves sacrifices. Your family will be your fundamental support to achieve success.

Cancer

Stay open to the abundant opportunities for growth. Consider studying or sharing your knowledge with others.

Leo

The Eclipse will reveal crucial aspects about your economySome partners may be causing losses. Protect your resources and keep control over your financial situation.

Virgo

Balance your critical sense with the ability to flow in your relationships. Pay attention to the emotional response you receive; it will be crucial to the future of the relationship.

The psychic predicts what lies ahead for people of each zodiac sign. Photo:iStock Share

Pound

Seek inner calm to avoid becoming overwhelmed and somatizing. Your magnetic field will be sensitive to external influences. Develop self-care tools and intuition.

Scorpio

You will express your romantic side through art, radiating a special grace.. Prepare to receive attention and romantic proposals in your social circle.

Sagittarius

Address pending family issues with maturity. Share responsibilities and accept the support of your loved ones in times of high demand.

Capricorn

Your thoughts will be guided by intuition. Today’s ideas will materialize in the future. You will find someone who will guide you through a learning process.

Aquarium

You will reach the culminating phase of an operation or procedure that will increase your capital. You could obtain financing for a business venture. Learn to negotiate to capture the abundance that surrounds you.

Pisces

The Eclipse will influence your love life, attracting an intense and reciprocal love.If you are married, it will be the ideal time to renew your vows and rediscover the desire to be with your partner.