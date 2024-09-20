According to the criteria of

The tarot reader shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and predicts the future of celebrities.

Aries

Your financial plans will progress favorably. Make acquisitions and close deals with patience. Trust your intuition, which will guide you like an invisible but powerful force.

Taurus

Leave your insecurities behind and show your worth. His sensuality makes him interesting. Someone in your environment will appreciate your virtues and will be willing to give themselves for you.

Gemini

Your sixth sense will be enhanced. Cultivate your spiritual life and be more supportive. Remember: the help you give today could come back to you when you need it most.

Cancer

Your creativity will be stimulated, keeping you focused on the future. Channel your projects to make ideas a reality. Your power of persuasion will attract new followers to your cause.

Leo

You will take the reins of your life firmly, exercising authority. You will achieve a significant accomplishment that will allow you to advance in your position. Your experience will be a valuable resource.

Virgo

Your vision of the universe will expand. You will consider enrolling in courses or seminars. Interaction with others will enrich your learning and provide you with valuable feedback.

The psychic predicts what lies ahead for people of each zodiac sign. Photo:iStock. Share

Pound

Your magnetism intensifies, attracting the desired being. Use your erotic wisdom to prepare the ground for pleasure. Each caress will unleash a torrent of sensations.

Scorpio

You will surround yourself with practical people. A new project for a couple will take shape. If you are looking for a relationship, pay attention to travel or cultural environments.

Sagittarius

Take your health seriously by changing harmful habits. Explore ancient techniques or alternative medicines to find the path to your well-being.

Capricorn

In love, you will shine and feel desired. Someone will show interest in conquering youThis energy will renew your self-esteem and envelop you in a feeling of happiness.

Aquarium

You will discover hidden family stories and inherited valuesIt is time to honor those who came before and recognize their legacy.

Pisces

Pay attention to the words of someone close to you. Later, evaluate whether they keep their promises. Keep the dialogue open and give space for things to develop.