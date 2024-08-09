According to the criteria of

Originally from the Dominican Republic, Florencio began having visions at the age of eight and He became a famous psychic in the United StatesHe comes from a family with a tradition in the mystical arts, being the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a respected mambo priestess who was his spiritual mentor.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and predicts the future of celebrities.

Aries

You have the opportunity to improve your relationships by openly expressing your opinions. Listening to others and communicating your ideas will bring you enthusiasm and learning. It is in your best interest to broaden your perspectives.

Taurus

It’s time to tidy up and get rid of unnecessary items. This cleaning will clear up your daily environment, improving your efficiency. Consider this act as a ritual to attract abundance.

Gemini

Someone will show romantic interest in you. We recommend that you enjoy this seduction game, as it could be key to your happiness.The time for loving definitions has arrived.

Cancer

Family conflicts from the past will be resolved through new understanding. You will find that there are more commonalities than differences.Overcoming old grudges will positively renew your family ties.

Leo

You will enjoy stimulating encounters with friends, strengthening bonds of complicity and companionship. Use these conversations to broaden your worldview and learn from others’ ideas.

Virgo

Support from a mentor or participation in a work project will boost your progress. This will have a positive impact on your finances, predicting an increase in your income and better opportunities.

Pound

Astral influences will give you the confidence to re-evaluate your personal situation. It is time to move forward. You are well oriented and new opportunities are coming your way; take advantage of this path that is opening up before you.

Today’s horoscope for each zodiac sign. Photo:iStock Share

Scorpio

Your emotional intelligence and instinct will help you overcome current challengesToday you will have the opportunity to relax and take a break. We recommend that you take advantage of this moment of rest.

Sagittarius

Your relationships are entering a phase of renewal and expansion. Thanks to close connections, you will gain access to more sophisticated social circles. We encourage you to accept any invitations you receive to broaden your social horizons.

Capricorn

Take care of your public image. Your strategies to achieve your goals will be effective, ensuring success. The decisions you make now will benefit you in the short, medium and long term.

Aquarium

Your possibilities will be expanded, allowing you to unleash your playful spirit. Your love life will become clearer, making the path to fulfillment easier.Romance and wisdom will combine favorably for you.

Pisces

If you are handling real estate, probate or other complex proceedings, your negotiation skills will be particularly effective. Family support will give you confidence to overcome any challenges that come your way.