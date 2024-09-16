According to the criteria of

Dominican Victor Florencio, who began having visions when he was about eight years old, He has become a famous psychic in the United StatesThe astrologer and psychic advisor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers its spiritual line and predicts the future of celebrities.

Aries

You are preparing for a change in your social life and aspirations. Orunmila guides you to use this renewed energy to strengthen your connections and pursue your dreams with determination.

Taurus

You will enter a period of transformation in your career. Orunmila suggests that you focus on your professional goals with perseverance; the key is to fight for your ambitions with determination.

Gemini

You will be ready to open new horizons. It is a good time to explore opportunities abroad or expand your knowledge. Orunmila advises you to embrace this change with determination.

Cancer

He enters a phase of greater fusion in his intimate life. Orunmila guides you to deepen your connectionswhere shared resources will strengthen your relationship, intensifying intimacy.

Leo

You are entering a phase of change in your relationships. Orunmila advises you to use this renewed energy to strengthen and revitalize your connections.seeking a deeper level of complementarity.

Virgo

Prepare to reorganize your routine and adapt to new conditions. Orunmila anticipates that his success will come from his ability to adjust and improve his habits in a resounding way.

Pound

You are preparing for a change in your creativity and personal projects. Orunmila advises you to channel this new energy into your hobbies and love life.seeking joy and authenticity.

Scorpio

The time will come to focus your efforts on strengthening family ties. Orunmila tells him that contact with previous generations will empower him and it will be time to put down deeper roots.

Sagittarius

You are facing a period of change in your communication and learning. Orunmila encourages you to explore new forms of expression and acquire knowledge that will broaden your perspectives.

Capricorn

You are entering a period of change in your finances and resources. Orunmila suggests that you manage your money wisely and take the opportunity to lay a solid foundation for the future.

Aquarium

It will focus on strengthening your identity and connecting with your personal power. Orunmila encourages you to take decisive initiatives Now use this renewed energy to define and move forward on your path with confidence.

Pisces

You will focus on a significant change in your spirituality and personal growth. Orunmila guides you to use this renewed energy to connect with your inner self. and strengthen their sense of purpose and spiritual connection.