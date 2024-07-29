According to the criteria of

He started having visions since he was about eight years old and since then he became a famous psychic in the United StatesThe astrologer and psychic advisor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The psychic shares his predictions on his official site ‘Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticism‘, where he also talks about protection rituals, offers its spiritual line and predicts the future of celebrities.

Aries

The cosmos offers you two paths: “Project Management” to enhance your leadership, or “Personal Trainer” to channel your energyChoose your adventure and let your entrepreneurial spirit shine.

Taurus

The stars reveal two options to him: “Accounting and Finance” to develop your gift with resources, or “Gardening and Landscaping” to connect with nature. Both will nurture your potential.

Gemini

You are presented with two possibilities: “Marketing” to exploit your salesmanship, or “Writing and Writing” to give voice to your creativityThe universe whispers to you: “Your voice is your superpower.”

Cancer

Cosmic opportunities suggest to you: “Occupational Therapy” to heal with your empathy, or “Healthy Cooking” to nourish othersBoth options will feed your protective spirit.

Leo

Two royal roads unfold before you: “Effective Public Speaking and Presentations” to crown your voice with power, or “Professional Makeup” to transform your creative touch into pure magic.

Virgo

The cosmos reveals its path to excellence: “Data Analysis” to hone your precise mind, or “Surgical Instrumentation” to turn your meticulousness into a life-saving art.

Pound

Your options are: “Mediation and Conflict Resolution” to enhance your gift of balance, or “Event Setting” to create visual harmony. Your destiny is adorned with the beauty of your decisions.

Scorpio

You are presented with: “Private Investigation” to sharpen your detective instinct, or “Personal Coaching” to delve into the depths of the human soul. His destiny is as intense as his gaze.

Sagittarius

The stars reveal to you: “Online Language Teaching” to inspire others, or “Tour Guide” to connect with your passion for travelBoth paths promise personal and professional growth.

Capricorn

Your options are: “Long-Term Project Management” to excel in planning and leadership, or “Geriatric Kinesiology Certification” to improve lives with patience. The cosmos supports your firmness.

Aquarium

Consider: “Basic web programming” to boost your innovative thinking, or “Facilitation of group dynamics” to connect ideas and people. The universe supports your evolution!

Pisces

It is suggested to you: “Virtual Assistance” to take advantage of your adaptability in flexible environments, or “Art Therapy” to develop your intuition and artistic sensitivity. The universe supports your unique evolution.