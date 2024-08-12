According to the criteria of

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Niño Prodigio: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers its spiritual line and predicts the future of celebrities.

He began having visions since he was about eight years old, He has become a famous psychic in the United StatesThe astrologer and psychic advisor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

Aries

You will develop a unique style of communication. The Ace of Hearts brings new romantic opportunities. Be strategic: reveal your personality gradually to maintain interest.

Taurus

The King of Hearts indicates leadership in your home. Reassess your inner circle. Be selective in opening the doors to your private life, prioritizing meaningful relationships.

Gemini

The Queen of Hearts highlights her communicative charisma. Express your feelings wisely. Speaking from the heart will be key to genuinely connecting with others.

Cancer

The Jack of Hearts provokes reflection on its values ​​and expenses. Stay calm if a deal is delayed. Rethink your finances, exploring new sources of income.

Leo

The 10 of Hearts signals a period of personal reinvention. Reconsider your opinions with new information. Find your axis by allowing mind and heart to dialogue.

Virgo

The 9 of Hearts marks a period of introspection. Matters from the past will resurface. Take advantage of this time to heal old misunderstandings and close unfinished chapters.

Pound

The 8 of Hearts highlights the crucial role of your friendships. Beware of group misunderstandings. Clear communication will be essential to maintaining authentic ties.

Weekly predictions for each zodiac sign. Photo:iStock Share

Scorpio

The 7 of Hearts points out the importance of public relations in your career.. Connect with influencers. Carefully evaluate career changes.

Sagittarius

The 6 of Hearts predicts expansion of horizonsAnticipate possible delays in travel or business. Align your mind and heart to find the key to wisdom.

Capricorn

The 5 of Hearts anticipates a transformation in your intimate relationships. Approach taboo subjects with patience. Keep the passion alive and seek harmony with your partner.

Aquarium

The 4 of Hearts suggests re-evaluating important relationshipsA reconciliation or redefinition of the relationship is possible. Sincere conversations will be key to revitalizing love.

Pisces

The 3 of Hearts suggests diversifying your routine and improving your work performance.Consider developing a new craft that challenges your intellect and renews your professional enthusiasm.