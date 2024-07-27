Israeli Embassy: 15-Year-Old Teenage Prodigy Who Fled to Russia Found

The 15-year-old Israeli teenage prodigy Rotem Amit, who fled to Russia, has been found. This was reported by the Israeli embassy in Moscow, reports RIA News.

Everything possible is now being done to ensure his speedy return home. The search for the young man was organized by the Department of Israelis Abroad, the Israeli Foreign Ministry, and the Israeli Embassy in the Russian Federation.

On the morning of July 27, it was reported that Amit had secretly fled Israel for Russia. The young man’s relatives believe that he was lured by unknown persons. His parents note that he is a computer genius and is well versed in programming. According to his relatives, a certain man and an elderly woman answered their calls once. Before escaping, the young man studied the issue of how a minor could leave Israel. He first flew to Georgia, to Tbilisi, and then from there he boarded a plane to Moscow and disappeared.