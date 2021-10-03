It was to be a themed evening on one of the most sensitive political topics of the time: immigration. Representatives of all major French political parties were invited to discuss it with each other on Friday evening, December 8, 1989, at the invitation of the commercial TV channel TF1. But when it became clear that the station was also expecting Jean-Marie Le Pen, the cancellations poured in. Nobody wanted to sit down with the leader of the far-right Front National. No one, except one: died of cancer on Sunday at the age of 78 self made man Bernard Tapie, then just a few months MP on behalf of Marseille.

The theme evening thus became a debate between Le Pen and Tapie. After the French had come to know Tapie in previous years as a ruthless businessman, as the driving force behind football club Olympique de Marseille and cycling team La Vie Claire, as a singer, race car driver and TV presenter, the duel with Le Pen will be his political breakthrough. After a round of cursing – “Obviously you hate each other”, summarizes presenter Patrick Poivre d’Arvor dryly – a substantive debate arises that belies the communis opinio of the ruling political class: you should not take a big turn around the extreme right, but preferably fight unwelcome ideas with arguments. And in a language ordinary people understand, the mediagenic Tapie would add. It became his trademark.

Because despite the many millions he earned, spent again as a company doctor or had to pay back after lost lawsuits, Tapie continued to insist on his humble origins in interviews. He was born in 1943 in a working class environment in Paris – father in construction, mother a nurse. After a vocational training in electrical engineering, he records a few rare, gooey records as a singer. They flop and he becomes a TV salesman. His major business successes begin in the 1980s when he focuses on patching up ailing businesses: he buys them for the symbolic amount of 1 French franc, makes them profitable again through rigorous reorganizations and then resells them for a lot of money.

Showman

One of those companies is La Vie Claire, active early on in organic food. When multiple Tour-de-France winner Bernard Hinault has a conflict with his sports director, Tapie starts a new cycling team around Hinault that is sponsored by the company. The team rides Look bicycles, also bought by Tapie for 1 franc and revived with pedals that have become famous. With deep pockets and a keen sense of publicity, Hinault and Greg LeMond’s squad would change cycling and the Tour forever. Something similar happens at Olympique de Marseille, the ailing folk football club that Tapie buys in 1986, again for 1 franc, and manages to win the Champions League in 1993 with expensive top players.

Showman Tapie has then become a media darling, a frequent guest who not only has an opinion on almost all subjects, but in the deepest fibers anti-capitalist France in the capitalist eighties and nineties has a certain admiration for entrepreneurs, for earning money and ambition. knows how to convey. Reussir sa vie (“Success in life”) is one of his book titles (also a song during a 1985 re-enactment). flopped singing career). gagner (“win” or “make money”) is another bestseller. His “ambition, energy and enthusiasm have been a source of inspiration for generations of French,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Sunday. in a statement. Macron, as a reformer and economically liberal indebted to Tapie, aptly compared him to the young sky stormer Rastignac from Balzac’s novels.

That aspect will also have attracted François Mitterrand when he took Tapie into national politics at the end of the eighties. The socialist president made the coarse-mouthed businessman responsible for the troubled businessman as Minister of Urban Policy in 1992 banlieue – pre-eminently the field of activity of Le Pen. “If you think Le Pen is a bastard, so are his voters,” Tapie says that year – refreshingly at odds with the common line of always agreeing the ‘common man’.

Although Mitterrand had by now embraced the free market, the choice is not a good one in the Parti Socialiste (PS). The critics see their right when Tapie has to resign after a few months because a former partner accuses him of having pushed money back. But Tapie is exonerated and quickly returns. The upcoming PS MP François Hollande criticizes Mitterrand’s persistence: “The first time was a mistake, the second time is a mistake.”

Tapie argues in 1994 in the National Assembly against the waiver of his parliamentary immunity.

Because there had been a hint of fraud and deception around Tapie for some time. In the late 1970s, he became discredited because he had convinced the former Central African dictator Jean-Bedel Bokassa that the Justice Department wanted to confiscate his French chateaus and that it was therefore better to sell them to him, well below market value. Many affairs followed, of which the bribery of players of football club Valenciennes in 1993 has become the most famous. Tapie was jailed in the notorious Les Baumettes prison in Marseille.

pierced card

The affair that would dominate the last years of his life already started during that ministerial position in 1992. To avoid a conflict of interest, he had the then state bank Crédit Lyonnais sell the company Adidas, which he had polished up.

Tapie got the bottom price, but later it turned out that the bank had bought Adidas itself through foreign constructions and sold it on for a hefty profit. For years Tapie has sued the state about this. Only during the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy did that lead to 403 million euros in damages. Broken card, justice found when Sarkozy was succeeded by François Hollande. Because Tapie supported Sarkozy in the 2007 campaign. A judge ruled last year that Tapie must repay the full amount. The last appeal was due next Wednesday.