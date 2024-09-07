Home World

From: Sandra Sporer

Press Split

On Saturday afternoon (September 7th) the fire brigade was called to the villa of the Hungarian ambassador. The reason for the operation was a swimming accident. © Schöning/IMAGO

In Berlin, the fire brigade was called to the Hungarian ambassador’s residence on Saturday (September 7) because someone had been injured.

Berlin – At around 4 p.m., the weekend idyll in a villa in Berlin-Dahlem came to an abrupt end. A person had an accident while swimming. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m., as reported by the Berlin newspaper reported.

Fatal accident in ambassador’s villa – resuscitation efforts failed

A fire department spokesman confirmed to both news portals that an operation had taken place. In addition to the crew of a fire engine, two emergency doctors and a rescue helicopter were on site. Attempts were made to resuscitate the injured person. Despite the quick reaction and tireless efforts of the rescue workers, this was unsuccessful.

Person who died in swimming accident is believed to be child of embassy employee

The exact identity of the deceased is not yet known. According to Picture However, it is said to be the child of an embassy employee. This has not yet been officially confirmed. There is currently no further information on the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

