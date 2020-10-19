Child poverty Wanting pocket money, Tove collected bottles as a child – Financial worries and the future stress the children of low-income families, according to a recent survey

The family’s financial situation also weakens the children’s leisure opportunities and faith in their own future.

First the mother had to pay mandatory fees such as rent, electricity and water. Then only the others were paid. There was no affordability of internet access or home insurance.

Talk time was purchased for the phones, and if it ran out, more was only received the following month.

From Kirkkonummi Tove learned from elementary school that nothing extra could be afforded. If he wanted to buy candy or toys, he collected bottles or sold his old toys.

There was not always enough money for mandatory bills, because food had to be bought.

“That’s when the invoices were overdue, there were payment reminders and they went for execution,” Tove says.

Now 19-year-old Tove already lives on her own. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, he appears here only under his first name.

Family the economic situation affects children in many ways, from satisfying basic needs to leisure opportunities as well as faith in the future.

The information can be found in the Save the Children Association’s report presenting the experiences of poverty. More than 3,100 children and young people aged 13-17 responded to the survey in April.

According to the survey, more than half of children from low-income families said they were fairly or very worried about the future.

Inquiry carried out in the spring during exceptional circumstances caused by a coronavirus pandemic.

Exceptions raised concerns, especially for children whose families have already had difficulties. Financial worries were one of them.

The section on exceptional circumstances in the report was published in the spring.

The timing of the survey may affect how many people said they were stressed by the family’s financial situation, says the organisation’s child poverty expert. Aino Sarkia.

“However, it is clear from the open answers that the answers also concern the family’s financial situation more generally,” Sarkia says.

Inquiry estimates of the income level of families are based on the children’s own perceptions of the income level of their guardians.

According to the children, the income level of the family was influenced by the parents’ employment situation, salary level and educational background, family type, family size, sufficient money for basic needs and opportunities to engage in hobbies, travel, shopping and use various services.

About half of the respondents thought their family was middle-income. 14% of respondents estimate that their family is fairly or very low-income.

Children classifying their families as low-income reported that the family’s income level was due to the fact that one or both carers were either unemployed, incapacitated for work, or working in a sector with low wages or precarious income.

Family the economic situation evoked a wide range of feelings in the children.

In the survey, about half of the children said that the family’s financial situation was stressed sometimes or often. As many as 80 percent of children in low-income families said they experienced stress.

Low-income children also experienced more anxiety, guilt, and embarrassment due to the family’s financial situation.

The children of well-off families, on the other hand, had sometimes or often experienced joy and pride because of their family’s financial situation.

Tove also says that she was often worried about her family’s livelihood as a child.

“It was well aware of how much money three children were spending and was a bit guilty. He wondered how many loaves of bread he dared to take to see if these were enough, ”he describes.

Scarcity experiences affect children’s self-esteem and perceptions of their own abilities, says Aino Sarkia.

For example, many low-income children said they felt different or less important than others because of their family’s financial situation.

Two of the three had also experienced not being among the family due to their financial situation.

According to Sarkia, it is worrying that perceptions of one’s own skills also prevented children from participating in hobbies, for example.

As many as a quarter of children from low-income families felt that they were not talented or skilled enough to participate in the hobby or leisure activity they wanted. Only eight percent of children from high-income families experienced this.

“It shows how deep-rooted these perceptions are and how they have long-term effects on inclusion,” Sarkia says.

From photos it turns out that when Tove was small, under school age, there were no worries about money yet. He had also traveled.

Money worries only began when his parents divorced when Tove was seven years old. The mother remained the single parent of three children.

Like Save the Children who responded to the children’s survey, Tove also says she sometimes experienced outside experiences.

“Especially if others talked about their travels and what they had done. He himself couldn’t really say anything when there were no such experiences, ”he says.

He found that many children in a well-to-do family could not appreciate the experiences they had.

“Some people went downhill skiing every weekend, for example, or traveled somewhere once a year, but they didn’t want to go, for example. For myself, it would have been a lottery win to get on a Swedish cruise, for example, ”says Tove.

Also hobbies were taken for granted. Tove says that she was an active child and wanted to play sports.

However, hobbies could not always be afforded. At the age of ten, he had time to play football for three months, but had to quit because the season fees were too high.

As a teenager, exercise was completely eliminated. “I just cycled outside with friends. At that point, I was definitely in danger of being marginalized, ”Tove says.

However, he got the spark again and after primary school applied to a vocational school to graduate as a sports counselor.

“That’s where I realized this is what I want to do, and I got to try many new species that have become important hobbies,” he says.

After moving At the age of 17, he also began to support himself full-time. Today, she works as a children’s physical education instructor at sports clubs as well as a skiing teacher.

“When I started earning myself and had money left over after rent and other expenses, I still couldn’t use them, but I thought they had to be saved,” Tove says.

Although he sometimes says he pampers himself by acquiring something to his liking, the experiences of scarcity still seem.

“I might be shocked if, for example, a guy buys a bottle of water from a cafe for two euros. Personally, I would consider it a waste and fill the water bottle with a tap in the toilet. ”