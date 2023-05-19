Child pornography, an arrest in Turin for possession of illegal material

The State Police of Turin has arrested a man for possession of a large number of pornographic images – 80,000 to be exact – fruit of sexual exploitation of minors. THEThe 33-year-old, a worker in the promotional-advertising sector and a resident of the Piedmontese capital, jealously guarded the illegal material in the archive of his electronic devices.

The long international investigation, coordinated by National Center for Combating Online Child Pornography (Cncpo) of the Postal Police led to the computerized search of the suspicious material, during which the conspicuous heritage of sexual images with minors as protagonists. In particular, some selected folders were also found in which the man would have placed photos on which he had “worked” with graphic photo editing applications.

