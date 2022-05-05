With the pandemic, the phenomenon has been accentuated with the greater use of digital and in particular of social networks and messaging apps

Genoa – In Liguria they are 26 minors involved in cases of child pornography and solicitation of victims in 2021. The data was released by the postal police on the National Day for the fight against pedophilia. The increase in victims, unfortunately, is equal to 44%: “Social networks, video games and messaging can be a great opportunity for growth, but also a danger to which we must pay the utmost attention”, underline the investigators.

“Pedophilia is a constant threat to the integrity of children and young people that today goes beyond the real world and also spreads online – says the director of the Postal and Communications Police Department for Liguria, Lucia Muscari – What happened in the last two years due to the pandemic emergency, has accelerated the process of rapprochement between children and the internetintensifying the relationship of mutual attraction that already existed between adolescence and online social network services “.

All this has favored, in general, an ever closer relationship with the digital world. An insidious relationship, because the network also hides a dark side.

“In fact, a worrying trend is reconfirmed for which pedophilia becomes an imminent danger even for the smallest children – says Muscari – In 2021 they were 19 episodes treated by the Postal and Communications Police Department for Liguria, cases in which families and victims have been forced to deal with the manipulative capacity of aware adults, with the illegal circulation of images of violence, with sharing in apparently anonymous circuits, on darknets, of confessions of abusive facts ”.

Evidence of the worsening of the threat that is hidden in the use of digital devices is the increase in the number of persons under investigation for child pornography and solicitation crimes. In Liguria, again in 2021, 51 were reported. Six were arrested, of which two for the production of child pornography with the sexual exploitation of minors.

“In the first quarter of 2022, moreover, the situation seems to be further worrying since at the national level the number of arrested persons is growing compared to 2021 – explains Muscari – It is unfortunately sad to see that, in the last year, the analysis of child pornography images has been increasingly frequent. and the investigative activities carried out throughout the national territory, with the coordination of the CNCPO, make it possible to save small victims, object of real sexual abuse perpetrated by individuals who belong to their circle of trust“.

To counter this growing phenomenon, preparation and technology are needed: “The complexity of this threat – says Muscari – requires continuous efforts to adapt and a constant synergy, both with collateral foreign police bodies and with the world of active associations for the protection of minors, from a system perspective in which prevention integrates the repressive work that the operators of the Postal and Communications Police carry out every day with great diligence and commitment “.