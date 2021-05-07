E.A week after the conviction of Christoph Metzelder, the Hamburg District Court closed proceedings against a chat partner of the former national soccer player. However, the 42-year-old woman has to pay 500 euros, as a court spokesman announced on Friday. The public prosecutor’s office had accused the Hamburg resident of commenting positively on child pornographic images in a chat communication in the summer of 2019 and of trying to obtain such images through statements that allegedly expressed a corresponding interest.

Metzelder admitted in a lawsuit before the Düsseldorf District Court that he owned child and youth pornographic files and forwarded them to three women. The 40-year-old was sentenced to ten months probation on Thursday last week. According to the court, the judgment is now final.

The chat partner had initially refused to discontinue the criminal proceedings against a monetary deposit. The Hamburg public prosecutor then applied for a penalty order, which the local court had to decide on Thursday, according to the spokesman. The accused admitted the act through her defense lawyer and regretted not having forwarded the image material to the police more quickly.

According to earlier information from the public prosecutor’s office, the Hamburg police had received a tip from a third party in the summer of 2019, according to which a woman had been sent child pornographic files by Metzelder. The investigators then contacted the 42-year-old and questioned her as a witness.