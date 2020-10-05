The Cyber ​​Wing of the Kerala Police has arrested 41 people including some IT professionals on Monday amid statewide action amid mounting child pornography cases in lockdown. The state’s Additional DGP Manoj Abraham said that 268 cases have been registered in this case.

Most of the arrested people were found to use encrypted handles to upload and download such materials and circulate them on social media platforms. Several electronic devices and phones have been seized from all of them.

Abraham said, the accused have been identified and arrested with the help of Cybdom (Special Wing of Cyber ​​Police), Interpol and other agencies. The materials seized include children in the age group of 6 to 15. The officials continued the intensive search in the Rajya Sabha during the last three weeks giving this operation ‘P Hunt 20.2’.

Abraham, who was posted as a special officer in cybercrime, said, “Apart from health during the epidemic, which has had the biggest side effects, online crime is. Digital use has increased significantly in lockdown and with this, pornography, especially child pornography, has increased. Many people think that what they search on the net in the dark of night is unnoticed, but this is their mistake. In many cases it is seen that they are ill and need treatment while there are many repeat offenders. ”

During the raid, Cyberdome found that some users used to format their smart phones every three days so that the catch could be avoided. They used malware to activate the victim’s camera and a case of stealing information of children has also come up. He said- Many objectionable pictures, videos have been uploaded indoors in recent times, which clearly shows that most of those photos were taken from Kerala.

