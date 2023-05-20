Genoa – A citizen from Cagliari has been arrested for possession and dissemination of child pornography material. The investigation, initially conducted by the Operations Center for Cybernetic Security – Postal and Communications Police of Genoa, made it possible to identify the young man who, through profiles of well-known social networks, entertained child pornography chats with a user attributable to the city of Genoa, exchanging images and videos portraying children even at an early age (2-6 years).

The activity, continued with the local and IT search carried out by personnel of the Cybernetic Security Operations Center of Cagliari by delegation of the Public Prosecutor of Genoamade it possible to find, on the computer devices of the suspect, a large quantity of files (videos and images) of a child pornography nature, which allowed him to be arrested in flagrante delicto.

The analysis of the multimedia content has made it possible to outline the obsessive interest of the young man for child pornography, evidenced by the continuous downloading, sharing and subsequent deletion of the illegal material and therefore to ascertain that the suspect has knowingly acquired, held and exchanged numerous files with child pornography content online. The man was taken to the Uta prison, then the investigating judge ordered house arrest.