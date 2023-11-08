Child pornography, a network of child abuse discovered between Milan, Monza and Treviso: two arrested

A system of abuse against minors between 8 and 17 years old. This is what the Carabinieri and postal police traced back to, who arrested two men from the provinces of Cremona and Monza on charges of creating ad hoc profiles to lure teenagers. Ten young victims, residing in the provinces of Monza, Milan and Treviso.

The investigation, which lasted almost a year, started from the complaint presented by a couple of parents from Peschiera Borromeo (Milan), worried about the sudden changes in the habits and behaviors of their teenage son. Investigations by the Milan prosecutor’s office have led to the discovery of what is described as a criminal system aimed both at the production of child pornography and at pushing minors to perform sexual acts with the two adults.

Two people, aged 39 and 27, were arrested. The first is resident in the province of Cremona and is employed by a trucking company in the province of Milan, while the second, a rider of Ecuadorian origin, was an entertainer at an oratory in the Monza area.

In some cases, the suspects had lured the minors into believing they were talking to one of their peers, or to one of their peers, inducing them to send self-produced pornographic material. On three occasions they convinced the young victims to meet in person and undergo sexual intercourse.