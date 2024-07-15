Home page World

Children can be expensive – even when you don’t have them with you. This is what some parents who sent their loved ones on playdates had to learn.

Munich – Let’s be honest: every parent of small children is happy to be able to leave their loved ones with their best friend for an afternoon. Even if it’s just to do the housework in peace. Or just to have a few uncomplicated hours to themselves.

Small children in particular require an enormous amount of attention and can ultimately be very nerve-wracking. However, this also applies to the mothers and fathers whose children are “parked” to play with. A TikTok mother from the USA certainly does not see such playdates for the little ones as a mere act of friendship between fellow sufferers – and is therefore asking the other parents to pay up. She is not the only notable woman with children on the social media platform.

TikTok mother takes it very seriously – and meticulously lists the “costs” of the guest children

“Can we please normalize it for parents to send money to the host parents for playdates?” asks the TikTok-Mum told the camera in one of her clips that her daughter recently had a friend over to play. After the meeting, she asked the friend’s mother for $15 to cover the expenses.

When asked – certainly legitimately – what the costs were, the TikToker pulled a prepared list of expenses out of her sleeve to support her very unconventional request. The child had used chalk – $1. A fruit bag ($1) apparently couldn’t satisfy the child’s hunger, which is why she had to be served an apple ($1), three fruit juices ($3) and yogurt, also for $1.

However, the laws of biology also require that everything that goes in must come out again at some point. The girl had to go to the toilet three times in the course of the afternoon – a total of 3 US dollars. The girl also had the nerve to sit on the couch. The cost was 1 US dollar. And unfortunately, a doll got broken while playing. The woman would like to see 5 US dollars from the other mother for that.

TikTok mother demands money for gaming meetings: “I think it’s a good idea”

An excessive demand? Not in the eyes of the TikTok mom. Under her video clip, she admits that it is a controversial opinion to bill the children for playdates afterwards. But: “I think it’s a really good idea,” says the woman. If the costs for such meetings were split between the children, there would be no unnecessary feeling of obligation to invite the other child over too.

After all, she doesn’t have a problem supervising the children. But in the long run, it’s financially unfair, says the TikToker. It’s unknown how often her friend’s daughter has been a guest.

In another video the woman shows that there are ways and means of keeping the “financial damage” for the host parents to a minimum. For example, by replacing her expensive hand soap with cheaper ones when children are visiting. Another way to save money: simply handing the visiting children the cheaper juice cartons, while your own children get the organic version. “That way I can only charge 10 cents for it,” she explains. She also brought the couch out of the playroom – in the video you can see that the yellow two-seater had been given a surely unwanted “coat of paint”. The entire influencer sector has recently become similarly popular with football fans with their mere existence.

TikTok users are turning the tables – and sending brazen payment requests themselves

It is unknown how popular the TikToker has made herself with other parents. However, her idea was not well received by users. “I would send her the $15 and then never speak to her again,” wrote one woman. For another, the cost list caused discomfort for a different reason: “I would feel very uncomfortable if the person holding the playdate kept a record of how many times my child went to the bathroom.”

Some TikTok users have apparently turned the tables: In one of her newer clips, the financially conscious mother says that she recently received a number of Venlo requests (a payment app that works similarly to Paypal) demanding $15 from her. The reason: With her video contribution, she had cost the parents watching the video the time.

Whether you agree with the mother's opinion or laugh at it and dismiss it as absurd, the woman's move is not dangerous.